They lost their Vezina Trophy finalist from last season, but the Colorado Avalanche are boosting their depth in front of the next for the next campaign. The Avalanche have added veteran defenseman Ryan Murray on a one-year contract. This comes after Colorado extended Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar already this offseason. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer was lost in free agency to the expansion Seattle Kraken but traded for Darcy Kuemper to replace him. (from ‘Avalanche free agent tracker: Colorado trades for Darcy Kuemper after losing Philipp Grubauer to expansion Seattle,’ Denver Post, 07/31/2021)