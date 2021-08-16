East Bank Club to require vaccines for members, staff

CHICAGO — Chicago’s East Bank Club announced Monday it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all members and staff. The health club, located at 500 North Kingsbury Street in River North, informed members of the requirement in an email saying, in part, “After consulting with safety experts and epidemiologists, we believe this is a necessary step to keep everyone in our own community – and beyond – safe and healthy, especially in light of the more dangerous and contagious Delta variant.”