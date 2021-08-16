Andy Reid: There’s a “pretty good chance” Patrick Mahomes will get more preseason snaps
Patrick Mahomes did play in the Chiefs’ preseason opener against the 49ers, though he wasn’t on the field for very long. Mahomes took just four snaps on Kansas City’s opening drive. He handed off to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire twice, completed a pass to tight end Travis Kelce, and then fired an incomplete pass to receiver Mecole Hardman on third-and-4. Hardman bobbled the ball and nearly let it fall into the hands of a defender.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
