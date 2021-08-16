Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Massive proposed Westside residential project aims for affordability

By Chris Fuhrmeister
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 4 days ago
A proposed residential development would create hundreds of homes in Atlanta's Westside. Developers say the project would boost affordable housing in a rapidly changing part of the city.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

