Harris Williams Advises RQM On Its Sale To Linden Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised RQM+, a portfolio company of DFW Capital Partners (DFW) and Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital (Chief Capital), on its sale to Linden Capital Partners (Linden). RQM+ provides regulatory and quality consulting and engineering for medical devices, in vitro diagnostics and combination products. The transaction was led by Paul Hepper, Nick Owens and Nathan Robertson of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.

"We are thrilled to have represented RQM+ and believe that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growth in outsourcing from medical device OEMs who are faced with increasing regulatory demands amid increasingly complex devices," said Paul Hepper, a managing director at Harris Williams.

"The management team at RQM+ has built an industry-leading platform known for its technical expertise and strong culture. We look forward to watching the company's continued growth with its new equity partner," said Nick Owens, a director at Harris Williams.

RQM+ is a leading medical device and diagnostics focused, regulatory and quality consulting firm. The company delivers transformative solutions by providing an unrivaled collective expertise, fueled by passion for client success. RQM+'s experts are collaborative, laser-focused on client needs and committed to delivering high value solutions that exceed expectations.

DFW is a private equity investment firm focused on lower-middle market companies. The firm concentrates on service companies, with an emphasis on healthcare and outsourced business and industrial support services. DFW is backed by both institutional and high net worth individual investors and has established a more than 20-year track record of success in building leading companies. DFW is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, and maintains an office in Washington, D.C.

Chief Capital is a private investment firm providing flexible private equity for entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses and corporate carve-outs. The firm partners with management owners to help realize their visions and provide long-term capital, resources and expertise to accelerate growth and provide generational liquidity. Chief Capital customizes each investment to meet the objectives of its entrepreneur and family partners. With more than 40 years of experience, Chief Capital focuses on niche lower-middle market companies with emphasis on healthcare services, business services and niche manufacturing segments.

Linden is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: healthcare specialization, integrated private equity and operating experience, and its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested more than $2.5 billion in healthcare companies.

