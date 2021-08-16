Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Orbic™ Partners With Dixon Technologies To Manufacture The First 5G Millimeter Wave Smartphone In India For Export To The US.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW DELHI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbic™, a home-grown US smartphone manufacturer, today announces that it has partnered with Dixon Technologies to manufacture smartphones for Orbic in India at a manufacturing facility in New Delhi. The new Orbic Myra 5G UW, powered by the Snapdragon® 750G 5G Mobile Platform, will be the first 5G millimeter wave product to be produced in India for export to the US.

"This Partnership with Dixon further expands Orbic's presence in India with software development for its smartphones being done in Bangalore. Qualcomm Technologies has been critical to the development and expansion of 5G and has also been invaluable in enabling us on this journey. Orbic is pleased to be able to support the Government's vision for more industries to support the made in India initiative." said Mike Narula, CEO of Orbic North America.

Mr. Sunil Vachani- Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies said, "We are extremely excited to partner with Orbic for the manufacturing of mobile phones. Orbic has established a strong and trusted partnership with its growing global customer base. World class manufacturing of electronic products in India is a reality today and this partnership is a testament to the same. This is a golden phase for India's manufacturing industry considering it is being supported with the new Industrial friendly policies and incentives which are being rolled out by Government of India and we are proud that Dixon is a part of making India 'Atmanirbhar' or 'Self-reliant'

The Orbic Myra 5G UW brings premium craftsmanship and value to the consumers for a fraction of the price of other 5G smartphones. Thanks to the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System, the device offers access to Verizon's powerful nationwide ultra-wide 5G network. With a huge 6.78" Full HD screen, 6GB RAM and 64GB of on-board storage (with expandable memory support up to a 1TB microSD card). A triple-rear camera set up with a 48MP main sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with 118° field of capture, There's also a 2MP macro sensor for those tight close-up shots. The 16MP front facing camera, will let you be a selfie expert giving you that perfect shot! With the benefit of 5G UW connectivity that allows you to upload those pictures to your favorite social media platform within seconds.

"We are pleased to be part of this announcement that not only symbolizes India's potential as a global manufacturing hub, but also highlights its ability to help scale 5G for everyone. Designed to provide a truly global 5G experience, the Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform features our powerful Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System, which supports both sub6 and mmWave spectrum bands needed to realize the full potential of 5G. We are committed to supporting the growing needs of Orbic and other OEM customers and expanding access to 5G technologies that deliver better consumer experiences," Said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President & President, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. & SAARC.

The Orbic Myra 5G UW was engineered for how consumers live and work today. It comes with a long lasting 5000 mAh all day battery and 18-watt charger with Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 technology, if you're running out of juice on the go, you won't be tied to the wall socket long. You can go from zero to 80 percent in about 35 minutes providing users hours of extra standby and usage.

For specifications on the new Myra 5G smartphone got to www.orbic.us/product/Orbic-Myra-5G-UW

About OrbicAt Orbic we believe that our mission is to enhance people's lives by building amazing products with innovative technology at an affordable price. Orbic is a US home grown company, with offices in the United States, Australia and India, its products are designed in the United States and manufactured in India and China. For more information, please visit www.orbic.us

About DixonDixon Technologies ( India) Limited is India's largest* home grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing electronic products and has a diversified portfolio which includes, consumer electronics like LED TVs; Home appliances; lighting products; mobile phones/smart phones; CCTV & DVRs; Medical Equipment; Set Top boxes. The Company was founded in 1993 and services customers globally.

* Source: Project Rise: Indian Consumer Electronics & Appliances Market Study, issued by Frost & Sullivan India Private Limited

Snapdragon and Qualcomm Quick Charge are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.Qualcomm, Snapdragon, and Quick Charge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated

Contact: Erin Farrell TalbotFarrell Talbot Consulting for Orbic erin@farrelltalbot.com 917-232-9309

Diana O'BrienDirector of Marketing / Orbic diana.obrien@orbic.us 631-240-8400

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbic-partners-with-dixon-technologies-to-manufacture-the-first-5g-millimeter-wave-smartphone-in-india-for-export-to-the-us-301356001.html

SOURCE Orbic

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Manufacturing Industry#Orbic Partners#Snapdragon#G 5g Mobile Platform#Orbic North America#G Modem Rf System#Tb#G Uw#Oem#Dixondixon Technologies#Cctv Dvrs#Medical Equipment#Company#Frost Sullivan India#Qualcomm Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
China
Related
Agricultureomahanews.net

India achieves 44.3 pc in export of agricultural

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Despite Covid-19 restrictions, especially due to the second wave of pandemic witnessed during the first quarter of the current fiscal, India achieved a significant increase of 44.3 per cent in the export of agricultural and processed food products in the 2021-22 (April-June) in comparison to the corresponding period of 2020-21, said Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Iot In Aviation Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, IBM, Wind River

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Iot In Aviation Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Iot In Aviation market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Businessfreightwaves.com

Fontinalis Partners raises $104M for new wave of mobility technology

The venture firm Fontinalis Partners was founded in 2009 as its leaders saw an opportunity for technological advancements to improve the way that goods and individuals moved. “We felt strongly that, over the next several years, there was going to be a wave of innovation that would not only affect the automotive sector, but manufacturing, transportation, logistics, retail and other high-consequence industry,” said Chris Stallman, partner of Fontinalis Partners, in an interview with FreightWaves.
Economymobileworldlive.com

China Unicom mulls tech subsidiary listing

China Unicom revealed plans to consider spinning off and listing its smart internet technology unit on a mainland stock market as it looks to capitalise on gains in H1, becoming the latest operator in the nation to discuss a move on a domestic exchange. In a statement, China Unicom remarked...
Economyatlantanews.net

Wireless Backhaul Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | Nokia, Huawei, Cisco System, Aviat Networks

Latest released the research study on Global Wireless Backhaul Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Wireless Backhaul Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Wireless Backhaul. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Huawei (China),Nokia (Finland),Erricson (Sweden),Cisco System (United States),NEC (Japan),Fujitsu (Japan),ZTE Corporation (China),Aviat Networks Inc (United States),AT&T Inc. (United States)
Softwareatlantanews.net

Embedded Computing Market is Booming Worldwide | Microchip Technology, Fujitsu, Microsoft, Qualcomm

Latest released the research study on Global Embedded Computing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Embedded Computing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Embedded Computing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Atmel Corporation (United States),Microchip Technology, Inc. (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan),Fujitsu Limited (Japan),Arm Holdings Plc. (United Kingdom),International Business Machines Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Qualcomm Incorporated (United States),Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States),SSI Embedded Systems Programming, Inc. (United States),Linux Tech Inc. (United States),Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System On Module Based On Qualcomm® QRB5165 To Power Advanced Robotics Innovations

Lantronix empowers innovation of next-gen intelligent solutions, including advanced robotics, AI-enabled drones, AI processing gateways and more. IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) - Get Report, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced its new ultra-compact Open-Q™ 5165RB System on Module (SOM). Lantronix's Open-Q™ 5165RB SOM features multiple specialized processing cores for powerful AI processing, image and graphics processing and audio processing.
Economythedallasnews.net

Building Automation and Control Systems Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Johnson Controls, Itron, Siemens

2020-2025 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CONTROL4, Beckhoff Automation, ABB, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Lutron, Johnson Controls International, Automated Logic, Emerson Electric, DELTA CONTROLS, Itron, Siemens, Dwyer, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Legrand & Distech Controls. Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3442514-2020-2025-global-building-automation-and-control-systems-market-report-production-and-consumption-professional-analysis.
getmarketreport.com

Global GPS Market

The Global GPS Market accounted for US$ 41.25 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 122.69 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5%. The GPS is a satellite-based navigation system comprised of a network of 24 satellites sent into orbit by the United States Defense Department. GPS was designed for military purposes but was made available to civilians in the 1980s by the government. Receivers can use the information sent by the satellites to precisely identify locations on Earth by measuring distances from the satellites. GPS (Global Positioning System) tracking devices have been known to be used to obtain exact, real-time location-based information about an adult, a child, a vehicle, or even another type of asset that an individual may possess.
SoftwareEmbedded.com

Project Explores Trustworthy Design & Verification Flow for IoT Security

VE-VIDES, a research project between 12 partners and coordinated by Infineon, will look at identifying a novel IP design and verification flow that will ensure trustworthiness, especially in security-critical electronic systems in IoT. Infineon Technologies is coordinating a joint research project between industry and academia to develop a holistic security...
Electronicsaithority.com

Goodix Technology Launches Industry Leading NB-IoT SoC Solution

Goodix Technology launched its first NB-IoT system-on-chip (SoC) solution – the GR851x series which is fully compliant with 3GPP Rel-14 and Rel standards fifteen. By integrating an ultra-low power OpenCPU application system, it provides exceptional stability and high security, providing a competitive cellular IoT solution intended for use in various application scenarios, such as smart cities, consumer electronics, industry 4.0 and agriculture. smart. Innovation will contribute to the further construction of a modern, connected and intelligent digital world.
Electronicsaithority.com

ModalAI Serves As Distributor For Qualcomm’s World First 5G And AI-Enabled Drone Platform And Reference Design

ModalAI announced it will be the manufacturer and distributor of Qualcomm Technologies’ world first 5G and AI-enabled drone platform and reference design, the Qualcomm Flight™ RB5 5G Platform, available now for pre-order at ModalAI.com. The Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform is a development platform that developers and Original Equipment Manufacturers...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Almalence SuperResolution Zoom Selected By Qualcomm Technologies And ASUS For The Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders For Its Superior Image Quality

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8 th, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, which was designed and manufactured by Asus. Almalence SuperResolution Zoom was selected to give the flagship device the best possible camera image quality under zoom conditions. Almalence SuperResolution Zoom is...
Technologysavannahceo.com

Georgia Manufacturing, Technology Sectors Could See Massive Boost in 5G Economy, Report Says

Top industries in Georgia are poised to benefit from 5G, the next innovation in the wireless communications industry that's set to roll out over the next decade. It could add $44.3 billion to the Georgia economy, according to a report from the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association and the Boston Consulting Group. That means job and GDP growth in industries such as manufacturing, technology, healthcare and e-commerce, all growing sectors in the local economy.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Comtech Telecom (CMTL) Announces $4.7M Channel Partner Contract

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it was awarded a contract valued at up to $4.7 million with a channel partner to supply new releases to messaging application software for a U.S. tier-one mobile network operator.
Businessaithority.com

COMSovereign Completes the Acquisition of the Majority of Outstanding Shares of Saguna Networks Ltd, Entering the 5G Mobile Edge Computing Cloud Market

Technology Development, Integration and Pre-Sales Activities Already Generating Strong Global Demand. COMSovereign Holding Corp, a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the majority of outstanding shares of SAGUNA Networks LTD (“SAGUNA”), the premier Multi-Access Edge Computing (“MEC”) cloud software developer, significantly expanding its software technology offerings powering 5G wireless networks.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Unified Communications and Collaborations Market is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco

The latest study released on the Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Unified Communications and Collaborations Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy