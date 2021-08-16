Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

How To Deal With Stress As A Medical Student

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

MOULTRIE, Ga., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many first-year medical students are leaving their hometown and loved ones for the first time to begin a rigorous academic schedule. It can be stressful and sometimes negatively impact their health. Jay Feldstein, DO '81, CEO and President of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine said it's imperative that mental illness be discussed.

Physicians suggest ways to improve mental health and decrease stress.

"There's nothing abnormal about being anxious or depressed. People should be able to talk about their health in a safe environment and not feel judged. Simone Biles has done more for mental health awareness in the last month than anyone in the last 15 years," he said, referring to Biles' recent Olympics decision.

Ann Contrucci, MD, FAAP, assistant professor of pediatrics at PCOM South Georgia, said that depression is diagnosed in 15-30% more of medical students than the general population. With so many students dealing with mental illness, she provides tips on how to handle stress during medical school.

Have a Proper Sleep Schedule"The brain is an organ, too, and it has to be treated as one. It's proven that retrieval of information can only be done with consistent sleep. Cramming does not work for long-term retrieval," she said.

Eat Nutritious Foods"Healthy does not imply the latest fad diet," said Dr. Contrucci. "Healthy means eating all food groups in moderation and being careful with things like alcohol or other mood-altering substances."

ExerciseDr. Contrucci said that any exercise can be beneficial to students' health. Further, multiple studies have found that yoga helps with anxiety. Exercise can be as simple as going for a walk daily or as consistently as possible.

Have Social SupportThe COVID-19 pandemic gave many people the realization that we, as humans, need support. It highlighted the need for social support networks and having a "person" to confide in and socialize with. Dr. Contrucci clarified that "texting and social media are not support systems."

Minimize Social Media and Screen TimeMultiple studies have shown the negative effect that social media and screen time have on students.

"Mindfulness can replace mindless scrolling on social media," she said. This can be as simple as practicing breathing techniques a few minutes a day."

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) established PCOM South Georgia in Moultrie, Georgia, in 2019. The campus offers a four-year medical program leading to the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree and a two-year biomedical sciences graduate program. For more information, visit www.pcom.edu .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-to-deal-with-stress-as-a-medical-student-301354921.html

SOURCE Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Students#Medical School#Stress#Faap#Pcom South Georgia#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Is Propranolol Effective for Anxiety Symptoms?

Several medications and therapies are available to treat anxiety. But, in some specific cases, a health professional may use an off-label drug. Anxiety involves both physical and mental symptoms, and in most instances, they feed off each other. Blocking the physical effects of anxiety can sometimes help you calm down,...
Kennesaw, GAAlbany Herald

Nursing students serve fellowships usually reserved for medical students

KENNESAW — With ongoing changes in national health care legislation, family nurse practitioners (FNPs) function at the same level of care in many areas once served exclusively by physicians. In that way, KSU master’s students Faith Chapman and Clay Roelle now find themselves well-prepared for their future careers. “I think...
Mental HealthLiterary Hub

Women’s Memoirs at the Intersection of Chronic Illness, Mental Illness, Addiction, and Trauma

Every time we move to a new house, I pack my necklaces the best way I know how, usually in a shoebox stuffed with underwear and socks. Sometimes Scotch tape is involved. As carefully as I try to keep the strands separate, they always end up snarled together by the time I open the box. The silver chains, the pendants, the love beads, the plastic charms my kids strung on a length of yarn. The more I try to separate them, the more deeply knotted they become.
Health ServicesCape Gazette

Medical students dive into clinical training at Bayhealth

As a regional healthcare leader, Bayhealth is an established core clinical campus for training medical students through its undergraduate medical education program. Now in its third year of hosting cohorts of medical students from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bayhealth recently welcomed this year’s group at a meet-and-greet breakfast event.
HealthKevinMD.com

A medical student’s guide to taking a social history

I was in your shoes twenty years ago. At that time, I thought that becoming a doctor was all about gaining medical knowledge. When I started my clinical rotations, I was convinced that the “history of present illness” is the most important aspect of patient evaluation. As a resident, I felt that navigating through the differential diagnosis and treatment options is all that medicine is about. Now, being an attending for several years, I have come to realize that it is the often ignored and underestimated art of obtaining a social history that will enable you to treat the patient rather than the disease.
Mental Healthwearebreakingnews.com

More Than Half Of Medical Students Have Anxiety

Stress, shyness and a tendency to remain silent are some of the symptoms present in social anxiety disorder suffered by students in general, and those in Medicine in particular, according to the study ‘Prevalence of social anxiety disorder among students of Medicine in the state of Khartoum ‘, published in the Sudan Journal of Medical Sciences.
Thrive Global

How to handle stress while teaching in a foreign country

Teaching English in a foreign country is likely to be one of the most demanding experiences you’ll ever have. It entails relocating to a new country, relocating to a new home, and beginning a new career, all of which are stressful in and of themselves, but now you’re doing it all at once. And you’ll have to converse in a strange language you may not understand.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How I dealt with stress. A few steps to calmness.

Several years ago, my life was a chaotic stream of affairs, worries and events. After the divorce, I worked two jobs (full-time on each), graduated from school of dietetics, wrote a diploma, blogged, held webinars, raised two fairly young children (now they are 4 and 9 years old), ran on dates and almost I didn’t meet with friends every day. (Have you got it in your eyes yet?)
Mental HealthEverydayHealth.com

3 Big Ways Forgiveness Is Good for Your Health

Reaching a place where you’re able to forgive someone — whether that be another person or yourself — can be extremely difficult. But the toll not doing so takes on your body makes being able to forgive a very important skill to have. According to Everett L. Worthington Jr., PhD,...
Mental HealthBYU Newsnet

Education Week: How to build stress resilience

Editor’s note: Education Week coverage can be found in this section of the website. An Education Week presentation showed participants how to build their stress resilience in two ways on Monday afternoon. Patrick R. Steffen, a BYU clinical psychology professor, taught the crowd about developing a resilient body and mind,...
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

Free program on dealing with stress offered

WeCOPE “Connecting with Our Positive Emotions” is a free interactive program that helps adults deal with stress. Managing life’s challenges in healthy ways allows participants to better care for themselves and others. The seven-week long program will meet once a week for an hour starting in September and then again in December.
Mental HealthKARK

Women and depression

(Baptist Health) – Women face a unique combination of risk factors for depression. But it’s a highly treatable condition. Depression is more than just a passing mood or the occasional blues. It’s a serious medical illness that occurs twice as often in women as it does in men. According to...
Mental HealthKUTV

Check Your Health: Back to school stress

KUTV — More than ever, there is a need to focus on our mental wellbeing. We are all looking at another surge of COVID-19 pandemic. Mental health concerns are high as we have been asked to protect ourselves from the virus, stay in our homes, and work to avoid contact with others. This, in turn, can challenge our mental wellbeing.
Yogamarthastewart.com

How Does Stress Impact Gut Health?

If you have ever had butterflies in your stomach, found that your morning coffee didn't exactly agree with you before a big presentation, or felt nauseated after getting bad news, then you're well-acquainted with how stress can impact your gut. "Some people, more than others, feel stress in their gut," says Dr. Nitin Ahuja, a gastroenterologist with Penn Medicine. And while temporary stressors—job interviews, softball team championships, dropping your daughter at college—may make you feel bad in the short term, constant stress at work or at home can also play a role in chronic gastrointestinal conditions.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Mental Health After ICU: It's Complicated

It is well known that survivors of critical care are at heightened risk of mental health disorders even months afterward they are discharged, but it's less clear what factors might contribute to those outcomes. A new attempt to identify risk factors for post-ICU depression, anxiety, or posttraumatic stress disorder, as well as worse quality of life, paints a complex picture.
KidsFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Helping kids cope with back-to-school stress

More than ever, there is a need to focus on our mental well-being. We are all looking at another surge of COVID-19 pandemic. Mental health concerns are high as we have been asked to protect ourselves from the virus, stay in our homes, and work to avoid contact with others. This, in turn, can challenge our mental well-being.

Comments / 0

Community Policy