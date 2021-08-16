Gunther Werks 993 Speedster Remastered Makes Public Debut In Monterey
The Gunther Werks 993 Speedster Remastered was officially introduced at Monterey Car Week over the weekend. In creating the car, Gunther Werks spent a considerable amount of time and effort stiffening the chassis to avoid any side effects from removing the roof. As such, a lot of reinforcement has been made in the space where the coupe’s rear seat compartment was previously located. The car also features a carbon fiber top, tonneau cover, and an integrated roll cage and roll bar system.www.carscoops.com
