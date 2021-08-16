Cancel
Gunther Werks 993 Speedster Remastered Makes Public Debut In Monterey

Carscoops
 4 days ago

The Gunther Werks 993 Speedster Remastered was officially introduced at Monterey Car Week over the weekend. In creating the car, Gunther Werks spent a considerable amount of time and effort stiffening the chassis to avoid any side effects from removing the roof. As such, a lot of reinforcement has been made in the space where the coupe’s rear seat compartment was previously located. The car also features a carbon fiber top, tonneau cover, and an integrated roll cage and roll bar system.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

#Monterey Car Week#Rothsport Racing#Mandarian#Instagram A
