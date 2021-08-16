Gunther Werks 993 Speedster Remastered Makes Public Debut In Monterey

Bentley has been having a phenomenal 2021 so far, so it seems fitting that the British luxury automaker will be showing off a little at Monterey Car Week. Bentley has announced that it will be unveiling a new Collections car, along with offerings from the Classic and Coachbuilt portfolios, marking the first time that all three Mulliner portfolios appear together. In addition, four other Bentley models will make their global debuts, including the first of the Bentley Hybrid range. But just like a TV ad, there's more! The Beyond100 strategy will be presented, as will the Unifying Spur and the bio-fueled GT3 Pikes Peak.