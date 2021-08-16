Handwriting is on the wall, which ACC football programs get cut?

Looking at the home attendance numbers posted by Obguthr below. ACC has two teams under 30K and two teams under 40K (Hoos are at 40 on that list but were up to 47K in 2019). That's four out of 14 teams in the conference where football is no big deal to the home crowd. SEC carries (hides) one. B1G carries one (at least they are a former champ, are building great facilities, and are in the Chicago market). PAC carries two and they are down near our level in income.