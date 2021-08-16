Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Canadian Medical Protective Association Holds Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting Announces Key 2020 Results And 2022 Member Fees

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA) held its 2021 Annual Meeting and Education Session virtually today. During the business meeting, CMPA President, Dr. Michael Cohen, and CEO, Dr. Lisa Calder highlighted how the CMPA supported and advised its 104,000 members, compensated patients, and improved patient safety in 2020.

"CMPA's 45+ physician advisors responded to more than 23,000 advice calls in 2020, providing expert and timely guidance to help our members manage patient safety challenges and medico-legal concerns," said Dr. Lisa Calder, CEO of the CMPA. "I am proud to report that members who called us indicated an average of 72% reduction in severe stress levels and a 97% satisfaction rate," continued Dr. Calder. "Each call we receive from a member is an opportunity to support physicians, prevent patient harm, and enhance the safety of medical care in Canada."

In addition to reporting on its operational achievements, the Association provided a summary of its 2020 financial results, illustrating financial stewardship and commitment to compensating patients, on behalf of CMPA members, who have been proven harmed by negligent medical care.

"Along with our role of supporting and advising Canadian physicians, the CMPA's goal is also to prevent harm and improve the safety of medical care through evidence-based education. When it's proven that harm has occurred, we provide appropriate patient compensation on behalf of our members," said Dr. Michael Cohen. "While the annual amount varies, we paid a total of $206 million in compensation to patients in 2020 and a cumulative total of $1.1 billion in the past 5 years."

Other notable 2020 results announced at the annual meeting include:

  • Creation of a new Physician Support and Wellness department designed to enhance CMPA's assistance to members in distress.
  • New Prepped for practice: Medico-legal essentials for residents virtual symposium, designed for physicians who have recently graduated and begun to practice medicine.
  • Launch of the Practically Speaking Podcast focusing on topics to support safe and effective patient care.
  • Several publications in respected peer-reviewed journals - including a recent manuscript on the medico-legal risks of airway management in the Canadian Journal of Anesthesia.
  • CMPA's subsidiary, Saegis, developed the accredited Saegis Shield Cybersecurity and Privacy eLearning program to help physicians protect patient health information, during a period of rising cyber-attacks internationally throughout the pandemic.

Reduction in 2022 Membership Fees

The Association also announced its 2022 aggregate membership fees, reporting a reduction across all four CMPA fee regions.

These fee reductions reflect the CMPA's commitment to the equitable allocation of medico-legal protection costs. Each region is self-supporting and there is no subsidization between regions (see the 2022 CMPA Fee Backgrounder for additional information on member fees).

The 2022 aggregate fees per member (which is an average, not the fee that an individual member pays) by CMPA fee region can be found below. When determining member fees, the aggregate fee for the region is calculated and used as the foundation to determine regional fees based on each member's type of work. The 2022 membership fee schedule, which provides individual member fees by region and type of work, is available on the CMPA website.

  1. British Columbia and AlbertaThe aggregate fee per member in BC and Alberta in 2022 is $3,865, down 16% from 2021 or a reduction of $17 million across the fee region.
  2. OntarioThe aggregate fee per member in Ontario in 2022 is $5,781, down 20% from 2021 or a reduction of $55 million across the entire fee region.
  3. QuébecThe aggregate fee per member in Québec in 2022 is $512, down 45% from 2021or a reduction of $9 million across the fee region.
  4. Saskatchewan, Manitoba, the Atlantic Provinces and the TerritoriesThis region has the fewest number of members, which means that one or two medico-legal cases can have a drastic impact on the region's overall funded position. Therefore, we take a conservative approach when we set fees for this region. The aggregate fee per member in this fee region has been set at $3,364 per member, down 4% from 2021, or a reduction of $1 million across the entire fee region.

About the CMPA

The CMPA delivers efficient, high quality physician-to-physician advice and assistance in medico-legal matters, including the provision of appropriate compensation, on behalf of our members, to patients injured by negligent medical care (fault in Québec). Our evidence-based products and services enhance the safety of medical care, reducing unnecessary patient harm and healthcare costs.

As Canada's largest physician organization and with the support of our over 104,000 physician members, the CMPA collaborates, advocates, and effects positive change on important healthcare and medico-legal issues. The Association is governed by an elected Council of physicians.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Protective Association

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Association#Cnw#Membership Fees#Medico Legal Protection#Cmpa Fee Backgrounder#Albertathe#Ontariothe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Prospect Medical Holdings Announces Partnership With Global Care Medical Group IPA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Medical Holdings (PMH) has announced an alliance with Global Care Medical Group, Inc. (GCMG) to establish a virtual-integrated delivery system (V-IDS). The partnership focuses on integrating PMH's Coordinated Regional Care (CRC) system and Global Care's network to ensure quality healthcare is available to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Medi-Cal population in Los Angeles County.
Posted by
TheStreet

Canopy Growth To Hold Virtual Annual General & Special Meeting Of Shareholders

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (CGC) - Get Report announced today that the Company will hold its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting in a virtual format. The meeting will begin at 2:00 PM ET on September 14, 2021 and will be conducted by live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WEED2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NanoVibronix Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Held Today

NanoVibronix, Inc ., (NAOV) - Get Report (the "Company"), a healthcare device company that produces the UroShield® and PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, announced that the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders was held today virtually and broadcast live at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NAOV2021. All of the resolutions submitted for...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

The National Association Of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals, Inc. Announces Inaugural Virtual Summit

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals, Inc. (NABCRMP) announced today that its inaugural Summit will be held virtually from October 6-8, 2021. The NABCRMP Summit 2021 is designed to bring together leading risk and compliance professionals together to share information that addresses important issues facing the field. The conference will create a unique, inspiring, and intensive environment for education, training, collaboration, and dialogue.
Daily Gate City

Access Energy shares annual meeting results

Members of Access Energy Cooperative celebrated ”20/20 Focus 24 x 7 x 365” as the theme of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Members on Aug. 3 once again in a unique format compared to what members are accustomed to. The decision to once again hold no in-person activities was one...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

AMERCO Announces Fifteenth Annual Virtual Analyst And Investor Meeting

RENO, Nev., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company will hold its fifteenth annual virtual analyst and investor meeting on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. Arizona time ( 2 p.m. Eastern Time).
WTOK-TV

Water association cancels annual meeting

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kipling Water Association is cancelling its annual meeting that was set for next week. President Charles Westerfield said there are concerns about assembling a large group because of the potential of COVID transmission. The meeting was to be held Aug. 10 at 7 p.m....
Auto Remarketing

Canadian Lenders Association welcomes Inovatec

BURNABY, British Columbia - Inovatec Systems Corp. recently announced it has joined the Canadian Lenders Association (CLA), which is comprised of more than 170 companies representing Canadian lenders in categories such as auto, consumer, home, and mortgages. According to a news release, many of Inovatec’s current clients are existing CLA...
Posted by
TheStreet

NextGen Healthcare Announces Date For 2021 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. The meeting will be held at NextGen Healthcare's corporate headquarters located at 3525 Piedmont Road, NE Building 6, Suite 700, Atlanta, GA, 30305.
dailycitizen.news

Co-op members connect at North Georgia EMC's 85th annual meeting

The 2021 annual meeting of North Georgia Electric Membership Corp. was held remotely for the second year in a row. A record high 4,575 members accessed the meeting online or by phone between Aug. 5-6. The meeting video may be viewed at www.NGEMC.com/2021meeting. No director nominations by petition were submitted....
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Research Solutions To Present Virtually And Host 1x1 Investor Meetings At The 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference On August 26th

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS) , a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced Roy W. Olivier, Interim President & Chief Executive Officer & Alan Urban, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26, 2021. The Company's presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CT on August 25th and will be accessible through the conference site. The presentation will also be webcasted and can be accessed through the main conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.
Marketsdallassun.com

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) announces that at its Annual shareholders meeting held on August 17, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions, as follows:. Election of Mario Caron, Normand Champigny, Dominique Dionne, Paola Farnesi,...
andnowuknow.com

Produce Marketing Association Announces "Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Membership" Virtual Town Hall Session

NEWARK, DE - As companies across the industry look to foster diversity and inclusion within their operations, the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) has offered a valuable resource. The association recently announced its upcoming Virtual Town Hall, “Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Membership,” which will take place on Wednesday, August 11, at 12 p.m. EST.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Predictive Oncology Announces Results Of Charter Amendment Proposal At Special Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence ("AI") to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that on August 17, 2021, the stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Company common stock from 100,000,000 to 200,000,000, and the amendment became effective on August 17, 2021. The approval was granted at the special meeting of stockholders convened on August 10, 2021 and adjourned to August 17, 2021.
Pine And Lakes News

Crow Wing Power hosts annual meeting, elects board members

About 100 cooperative members attended Crow Wing Power’s 84th annual business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4. Crow Wing Power reported 5,817 ballots were cast in this year’s board of directors election. In District 1A, Robert “Bob” Kangas was reelected with 3,001 votes over Fredrick Hage who tallied 2,773 votes. In District...
KevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Mental HealthShropshire Star

Gun licence applicants to undergo medical checks, Home Secretary announces

Doctors will have to confirm whether an applicant has any ‘relevant medical conditions’, including an assessment of their mental health. Doctors will be required to undertake medical checks on anyone applying for a firearms licence under new measures being introduced in the wake of the Plymouth mass shooting, the Home Secretary has said.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy