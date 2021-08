It would not be an exaggeration to say that I live in my jeans. Whether I’m going out at night or just meeting up with my boyfriend for dinner, you can bet money on the fact that I’ll show up in denim. But with the summer weather still going strong, I think it’s time for me to branch out into skirts. So I set out to find the 10 best skirt brands on the internet, and this is what I came up with.