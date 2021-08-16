Cancel
Arctic Zone Presents High Performance, Feature Rich Lunch Bags For Back-to-School, Work And College

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Zone by California Innovations, one of the world's leading providers of insulated lunch packs for more than 35 years, offers high performance, feature rich lunch bags, ranging from fun hamburger-shaped lunch boxes for kids to stylish totes for women and easy open Zipperless® boxes for everyone. Most include Microban® to protect against bacterial odors and stains.

  • For kids, the Arctic Zone® Big Burger Lunch Pack features high density thermal insulation, a high performance ice pack, and an Ultra Safe® leak proof lining, and includes a 4-piece connectable food container set. $19.99
  • Arctic Zone® Expandable Urban Lunch Pack keeps kids' lunches cool all day with high density thermal insulation and a high performance ice pack. It expands to provide almost twice the amount of storage when needed and includes a 4-piece connectable food container set. $21.99
  • Arctic Zone® High Performance Meal Prep Lunch Bag M.D. has SuperFoam ® insulation with Therma-Flect ® radiant barrier and a high performance ice pack. It includes a leak proof bento container set that converts to three separate containers. The exterior has a mesh bottle pocket, accessory pocket and carry handles. $27.99
  • For women, the Arctic Zone® Bennet Tote has a classically styled exterior with zippered pocket and vegan leather handles. The interior has high density thermal insulation and a high performance ice pack. It comes with a 3-in-1 food container that converts from bento to separate containers. $26.99
  • For all adults, Arctic Zone® High Performance Ultimate Secret Lunch Bucket features SuperFoam ® insulation with Therma-Flect ® radiant barrier and a high-performance ice pack. It has two large compartments, and comes with a 2-piece leak proof food container. The exterior includes an accessory pocket and a padded handle. $23.99
  • The Titan Deep Freeze® Zipperless™ Lunch Box features a patented, easy access Zipperless ™ lid and Deep Freeze ™ insulation with Therma-Flect ® radiant barrier with Ice Walls ®. The interior includes a removable, deep dish, hard liner with adjustable divider while the Rhino-Tech ® exterior is water and stain resistant. $27.99

About Arctic ZoneArctic Zone is the lead brand from California Innovations, which was founded more than 35 years ago and is the world's leading provider of soft sided coolers and insulated lunch packs. Arctic Zone products are high performance and feature rich. The portfolio includes Titan Deep Freeze High Performance coolers and lunch packs, Food Pro Food Transport products, and drinkware. Sister brands include Columbia and Dabney Lee. Arctic Zone enjoys vast penetration in retail channels ranging from Costco, Target and Walmart to Kohl's, Kroger, Walgreens, Carrefour, Big W and ASDA. California Innovations is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Montréal, Chicago and Shenzhen.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arctic-zone-presents-high-performance-feature-rich-lunch-bags-for-back-to-school-work-and-college-301356096.html

SOURCE California Innovations Inc.

