Goodyear VP joins TimkenSteel board

By Crain's Akron Business report
rubbernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio—TimkenSteel Corp. has expanded its board with the additions of two new independent directors. The maker of carbon and alloy steel products said in a news release on Aug. 12, that the board has elected Ken Garcia, executive fellow of Q2 Software Inc., and Ellis Jones, vice president of global environmental, health, safety, sustainability and business continuity with The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., as directors.

