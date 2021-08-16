Ranking the 20 toughest college football schedules of 2021

What's in a schedule? Well, in college football your schedule can mean everything. It can hold you back from a spot in the College Football Playoff. Not having enough strength in your schedule can validate not inviting a team like Cincinnati into the championship tournament. That's not unique to Group of 5 schools as schools like Texas A&M, Ohio State, and, yes, Alabama felt they were robbed of a spot over the years. Entire conferences, like the Pac-12, can be shut out if the schedule lacks heft.