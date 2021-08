Netflix's teen comedy series Never Have I Ever has been renewed for another season. According to Deadline, the Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher-created is getting a Season 3, which is sure to thrill fans everywhere. "We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager," said Kaling and Fisher in a joint statement.