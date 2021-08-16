Cancel
NBA

Kentucky Basketball players will reveal new NIL deal tonight

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Since the Name, Image, Likeness floodgates opened earlier this summer, Kentucky Basketball players have rolled out endorsement deals mostly on their own. Tonight, a group of Wildcats will unveil a joint NIL venture with the help of ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. Keion Brooks, Lance Ware, TyTy Washington, CJ Fredrick, Kellan Grady, Jacob Toppin, and Dontaie Allen will go live on Instagram with Schultz at 7 p.m. ET to announce the “first of its kind NIL opportunity.”

On3.com

On3.com

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

