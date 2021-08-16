Kentucky Basketball players will reveal new NIL deal tonight
Since the Name, Image, Likeness floodgates opened earlier this summer, Kentucky Basketball players have rolled out endorsement deals mostly on their own. Tonight, a group of Wildcats will unveil a joint NIL venture with the help of ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. Keion Brooks, Lance Ware, TyTy Washington, CJ Fredrick, Kellan Grady, Jacob Toppin, and Dontaie Allen will go live on Instagram with Schultz at 7 p.m. ET to announce the “first of its kind NIL opportunity.”www.on3.com
