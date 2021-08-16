Cancel
Retired QB Alex Smith, NFL's 2020 Comeback Player of Year, joins ESPN as NFL analyst

By ESPN.com news services
ABC News
 4 days ago

Retired quarterback Alex Smith, who returned to play last season after suffering a devastating leg injury two years earlier, has been hired by ESPN as an NFL analyst. Smith, who retired in April to end his 16-season career, will appear on various ESPN shows, including SportsCenter, Monday Night Countdown and Sunday NFL Countdown. He will also contribute to ESPN's coverage of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 NFL draft.

