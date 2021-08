(The Center Square) – The Fort Bliss army base in El Paso, Texas, is prepared to house at least 10,000 Afghan refugees, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said. “As many as 10,000 of those Afghans who worked alongside their American partners all these many years to try to combat terrorism and make America safe” would be brought to the West Texas base, Cornyn said after a briefing with military officials this week. “My hope is that we can get those people out of Afghanistan that we’ve worked with these past 20 years because if we can’t, many of them will simply be killed along with their families.”