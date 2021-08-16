Rolls-Royce deal adds new service work at Bombardier in Wichita
The service center in Wichita will be among Bombardier's first facilities to offer a Rolls-Royce engine lease during maintenance.www.bizjournals.com
The service center in Wichita will be among Bombardier's first facilities to offer a Rolls-Royce engine lease during maintenance.www.bizjournals.com
The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita
Comments / 0