Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Rolls-Royce deal adds new service work at Bombardier in Wichita

By Daniel McCoy
Posted by 
Wichita Business Journal
Wichita Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The service center in Wichita will be among Bombardier's first facilities to offer a Rolls-Royce engine lease during maintenance.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Wichita Business Journal

Wichita Business Journal

Wichita, KS
620
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Cars
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombardier#Rolls Royce#Rolls Royce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Business Journal

Automobile Dealerships

Information provided by the dealerships and the Kansas Department of Revenue. 4 Brandon Steven Motors includes: Eddy's Toyota; Subaru of Wichita; Super Car Guys; Eddy's Lincoln; Eddy's Chevrolet/Cadillac; Eddy's Volvo Wichita; Eddy's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; Eddy's Mazda of Lee Summit; and Honda of Los Angeles. Counts do not include Eddy's Mazda of Lee Summit and Honda of Los Angeles.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Business Journal

Intrust Bank to replace its Harry and Webb branch with new building

Intrust Bank will replace its branch location at Harry and Webb Road in southeast Wichita with a new banking center by late next summer, the bank announced Wednesday. "We value our long-standing relationships with residents and businesses in this area of the Wichita community and are proud to reinvest in the neighborhood," Rod Pitts, managing director of consumer banking, said in a statement. "Once completed, the new banking center and our employees will serve customers for decades to come."

Comments / 0

Community Policy