Ayo Dosunmu’s first NBA Summer League game is now in the books, and I would say the Chicago Bulls’ lone draft pick did pretty well in his debut. The Bulls didn’t have much draft capital entering the 2021 NBA Draft. They ended up with just one pick, which was No. 38 overall. That single pick was used on Ayo, and it looks like it was a wise choice as the former Illinois Fighting Illini star looked good in his first appearance for the franchise.