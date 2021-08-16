Cancel
Politics

Europe urges unity on Taliban but is quiet on failed mission

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — European leaders said Monday they will press for a unified international approach to dealing with a Taliban government in Afghanistan, as they looked on with dismay at the rapid collapse of two decades of a U.S.-led Western campaign in the country. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke...

MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Friday prayers quiet in Kabul, Taliban unseen

Friday prayers were uneventful in the Afghan capital, with no Taliban gunmen seen guarding the entrances of mosques or enforcing dress code restrictions as they have in the past. Some mosques even saw higher numbers than normal in attendance. The Islamic-fundamentalist Taliban issued guidance to imams around Afghanistan on Thursday,...
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

NATO commits to improving operations at Kabul airport

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO foreign ministers committed Friday to focus on ensuring the safe evacuation from Afghanistan of their citizens and of Afghans deemed at risk after the Taliban takeover, centering on improving operations at Kabul airport first. Faced with continuing chaos in the capital and the exit roads, many...
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

Biden to address chaotic Kabul evacuation, flights resume

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a torrent of criticism, President Joe Biden planned to speak Friday about the chaotic evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan as the U.S. struggles with obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to airport pandemonium and cumbersome red tape. Evacuation flights at the Kabul airport had...
Immigrationspectrumlocalnews.com

Turkish leader: EU must act to forestall Afghan migrant wave

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union should assist Afghans in Afghanistan and in neighboring countries to avoid a new migration wave, Turkey's president told Greece's prime minister in a telephone call Friday. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greece's Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed developments in Afghanistan in a rare call, as both...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

EU foreign chief calls fall of Kabul “catastrophe”

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Thursday called the fall of Afghanistan’s capital and the resurgence of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare” that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell further criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Taliban Urge Afghan Unity as Protests Spread to Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) -The Taliban called on Afghanistan's imams to urge unity when they hold their first Friday prayers since the Islamist group seized control of the country, as protests against the takeover spread to more cities on Thursday, including the capital, Kabul. Several people were killed when Taliban militants fired...
Worldkfgo.com

Taliban call on Afghan imams to urge unity at Friday prayers

KABUL (Reuters) – The Taliban urged Afghan imams to try to counter negative reports about the movement and persuade people not to try to flee the country ahead of the first Friday prayers since the dramatic seizure of Kabul on Sunday. In a message on Thursday as disorderly crowds continued...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
WorldUS News and World Report

EU's Borrell Laments Afghan 'Catastrophe' as Staff Evacuated

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's foreign policy chief branded developments in Afghanistan "a catastrophe" on Thursday and said there had been a failure of intelligence to anticipate the Taliban's rapid return to power. Addressing the European Parliament, Josep Borrell said about 100 EU staff and 400 Afghans working with the...
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Videoconference with G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union on Afghanistan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. All leaders underscored the imperative of safe passage for those who wish to leave Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political resolution that protects the fundamental human rights of all Afghans. The leaders agreed that the international community’s relationship with the Taliban will depend on their actions, not their words. Secretary Blinken, the G7 Foreign Ministers, and the High Representative of the European Union also exchanged views on counterterrorism, humanitarian efforts, and refugee migration, agreeing to remain in close contact on all fronts. Secretary Blinken thanked his counterparts for their steadfast commitment to supporting the Afghan people.
WorldCNBC

U.S. forces can't help Americans flee to Kabul airport, Pentagon chief says

The Pentagon acknowledged that it does not currently have the capability to safely escort Americans in Kabul to the airport for evacuation. The Defense secretary's admission comes after the U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a dire warning to U.S. citizens there stating that it "cannot ensure safe passage" to the airport.
AfghanistanBirmingham Star

Imran Khan urges world to engage with Taliban

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 18 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who has publically endorsed the recent Taliban takeover of Afghanistan said that his country is reaching out to all "Afghan leaders" and urged other countries to "stay engaged", to economically support people in the war-ravaged countryKhan who on Tuesday received telephone calls from his British counterpart, Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel highlighted the positive role that Pakistan played in facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

Comments / 0

