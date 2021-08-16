Nimble storage model hf20h software version 6.0.0.100-924305-opt update!

HPE Nimble Storage dHCI radically simplifies infrastructure for applications by reimagining HCI without limitations. One of the more interesting technologies currently being deployed in the datacenter: disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (dHCI). In particular, we looked at HPE’s implementation of dHCI as they are a leader in this technology. dHCI is similar to hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) in the sense that it allows storage, compute, and networking to all be managed from a single management plane (in HPE’s case, from vCenter Server); however, unlike HCI, dHCI does not need to deploy storage in lockstep with compute. To get a better understanding of storage in a dHCI environment and how HPE’s dHCI solution has automated and simplified the process of setting up and managing dHCI, we deployed it in an environment that had existing vCenter Servers. We felt that this would replicate the experiences users would have when doing an initial dHCI deployment. Our initial dHCI cluster will be comprised of two compute nodes connected to an HPE Nimble Storage array and managed using vSphere with the HPE dHCI plugin. To connect all the systems, we used an HPE FF570 32XGT. This switch has 32 10Gb Base-T, eight 10Gb SFP+, and two 40 Gb QSFP+ ports. dHCI vendors have consciously uncoupled the storage from the compute to provide datacenters the freedom to grow their deployments holistically, thereby preventing the stranded resource problem that is prevalent with HCI deployments. This imbalance with HCI deployments is due to very few applications growing compute needs at the same velocity as storage.