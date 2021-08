When Travis County Commissioners and the Austin City Council gathered on Tuesday to discuss the week's developments on the COVID front, their mask mandate was the hot topic. Local officials have considered expanding their order to have a bigger impact in the war against the contagious virus, but for now, they've decided to focus on the mask mandate's impact on local schools and the challenges it's facing in the courts. Austin Mayor Steve Adler says, “We'll be watching those cases as they move back up to the supreme court, but keeping the kids and the schools really center because unvaccinated they present a unique risk."