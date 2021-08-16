South Dakota Prep Polls
The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, and points received. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Harrisburg (8) 0-0 72
2. Brandon Valley (7) 0-0 69
3. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1) 0-0 45
4. Sioux Falls O'Gorman - 0-0 30
5. Jefferson - 0-0 10
Receiving Votes: Washington 8, Lincoln 6.
Class 11AA
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Pierre (13) 0-0 76
2. Brookings (2) 0-0 48
3. Yankton - 0-0 39
4. Tea Area (1) 0-0 37
5. Watertown - 0-0 14
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 12, Mitchell 7, Sturgis 4, Huron 3.
Class 11A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Canton (9) 0-0 71
2. Dell Rapids (6) 0-0 61
3. Madison (1) 0-0 48
4. West Central - 0-0 31
5. Dakota Valley - 0-0 15
Others receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 9, Milbank 4, Custer 1.
Class 11B
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Winner (16) 0-0 80
2. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan - 0-0 58
3. Sioux Valley - 0-0 52
4. St. Thomas More - 0-0 21
5. Woonsocket5Wess Spr5Sanborn Cen.- 0-0 20
Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Mobridge-Pollock 3, McCook Central-Montrose 1.
Class 9AA
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Platt-Geddes (11) 0-0 75
2. Canistota-Freeman (5) 0-0 60
3. Hanson - 0-0 37
4. Hamlin - 0-0 31
5. Viborg-Hurley - 0-0 26
Others receiving votes: Timber Lake 3, Lemmon-McIntosh 3, Florence-Henry 2, Chester Area 2, Parkston 1.
Class 9A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Wolsey-Wessington (12) 0-0 66
2. De Smet (1) 0-0 45
3. Howard - 0-0 43
4. Herreid-Selby Area - 0-0 29
5. Warner (2) 0-0 23
Others receiving votes: Wall 19, Colman-Egan (1) 5, Gregory 5, Britton-Hecla 2, Castlewood 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Kadoka Area 1.
Class 9B
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP 1. Dell Rapids St. Mary (7) 0-0 66
2. Harding County (6) 0-0 60
3. Faulkton Area (2) 0-0 45
4. Alcester-Hudson - 0-0 27 5. Corsica-Stickney - 0-0 17
Others receiving votes: Sully Buttes 7, Langford Area 6, Faith 5, Colome (1) 5, Potter County 2.
