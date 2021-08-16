Cancel
South Dakota Prep Polls

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, and points received. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

.

Class 11AAA

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Harrisburg (8) 0-0 72

2. Brandon Valley (7) 0-0 69

3. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1) 0-0 45

4. Sioux Falls O'Gorman - 0-0 30

5. Jefferson - 0-0 10

Receiving Votes: Washington 8, Lincoln 6.

Class 11AA

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Pierre (13) 0-0 76

2. Brookings (2) 0-0 48

3. Yankton - 0-0 39

4. Tea Area (1) 0-0 37

5. Watertown - 0-0 14

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 12, Mitchell 7, Sturgis 4, Huron 3.

Class 11A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Canton (9) 0-0 71

2. Dell Rapids (6) 0-0 61

3. Madison (1) 0-0 48

4. West Central - 0-0 31

5. Dakota Valley - 0-0 15

Others receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 9, Milbank 4, Custer 1.

Class 11B

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Winner (16) 0-0 80

2. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan - 0-0 58

3. Sioux Valley - 0-0 52

4. St. Thomas More - 0-0 21

5. Woonsocket5Wess Spr5Sanborn Cen.- 0-0 20

Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Mobridge-Pollock 3, McCook Central-Montrose 1.

Class 9AA

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Platt-Geddes (11) 0-0 75

2. Canistota-Freeman (5) 0-0 60

3. Hanson - 0-0 37

4. Hamlin - 0-0 31

5. Viborg-Hurley - 0-0 26

Others receiving votes: Timber Lake 3, Lemmon-McIntosh 3, Florence-Henry 2, Chester Area 2, Parkston 1.

Class 9A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Wolsey-Wessington (12) 0-0 66

2. De Smet (1) 0-0 45

3. Howard - 0-0 43

4. Herreid-Selby Area - 0-0 29

5. Warner (2) 0-0 23

Others receiving votes: Wall 19, Colman-Egan (1) 5, Gregory 5, Britton-Hecla 2, Castlewood 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Kadoka Area 1.

Class 9B

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP 1. Dell Rapids St. Mary (7) 0-0 66

2. Harding County (6) 0-0 60

3. Faulkton Area (2) 0-0 45

4. Alcester-Hudson - 0-0 27 5. Corsica-Stickney - 0-0 17

Others receiving votes: Sully Buttes 7, Langford Area 6, Faith 5, Colome (1) 5, Potter County 2.

