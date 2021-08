Kyle Larson won the Nascar Cup Series race Sunday at the Watkins Glen road course, picking up his fifth victory of the year. Larson held off teammate Chase Elliott, who was seeking his third consecutive victory at The Glen. Elliott had to come back from the back of the field after his car failed inspection twice prior to the race. It was the first Cup Series race after a two-week break for the Tokyo Olympics. The drivers head to Indianapolis this week and will race the road course at the Brickyard. Three races remain prior to the Cup Series playoffs.