Pfizer submits data to FDA showing booster dose works well against original coronavirus and variants

By CNN Newswire
Wrcbtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer and BioNTech said Monday they have submitted initial data to the US Food and Drug Administration to support the use of a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The booster dose elicited a significantly higher antibody response against the initial strain of coronavirus and the Delta and Beta variants, compared to what was seen among people who got two doses. The booster dose seemed to be equally protective against the Delta and Beta variants as against the original coronavirus.

