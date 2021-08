The Jacksonville Jaguars got after it on Saturday, putting the shoulder pads back on and practicing 11-on-11 for over an hour under the hot Florida sun. With the Jaguars just a day away from their first official scrimmage, Saturday served as the ultimate tune up practice. The Jaguars were more intense than the day before and played a lot of situational football, giving us clear indications of how far each unit has progressed.