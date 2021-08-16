Johnny Depp Claims Hollywood Is Boycotting Him After Abuse Allegations, Libel Suit Loss

Once upon a time, Johnny Depp was one of the biggest movie stars in the world. He was in high demand to star in whatever major releases a studio had. His name on a movie poster could attract an audience. However, now the actor claims he's being boycotted by Hollywood. In a new interview he makes reference to the idea that studios are now intentionally avoiding working with him, but he makes it clear he's not going anywhere, and he thanks the fans that have continued to support him throughout his recent legal battles.