Johnny Depp Claims Hollywood Is Boycotting Him After Abuse Allegations, Libel Suit Loss

By Jon Blistein
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp suggested that Hollywood and the U.S. entertainment industry is boycotting him in a new interview with the U.K. publication, The Sunday Times. The interview marked Depp’s first conversation with the press since he lost a libel suit last November to another U.K. outlet, The Sun, which referred to Depp as a “wife beater” in an article about him and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard accused Depp of domestic violence, and the judge overseeing the libel case found that the paper’s claims that Depp was abusive toward Heard were “substantially true.”

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 1

