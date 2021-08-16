Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Unveils Trailer for 'LuLaRich,' Investigative Docuseries About the LuLaRoe Pyramid Scheme

By Kate Aurthur
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“LuLaRich” is a four-part docuseries — from “Fyre Fraud” documentarians Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason — examining the pyramid scheme that was (and shockingly still is) LuLaRoe. The explosive growth of the clothing company, which began as a multi-level marketing scam in which people (mostly women) sold leggings to one another, while also signing up new retailers to be beneath them in the pyramid, has played out, as so many evil things do, mostly on Facebook. The doc series features former retailers and LulaRoe staffers as talking heads, who’ve tried to dig themselves out from their ruined lives.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Pyramid Scheme#Multi Level Marketing#Amazon Unveils Trailer#Hulu#Cori Shepherd Stern#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.
Movieswlen.com

Marvel unveils final trailer for ‘Eternals’ ahead of its November release

Marvel has released the final trailer for ‘Eternals’ ahead of its November release. The new trailer answers many questions many fans have been asking since the introduction of the film. Viewers see the return of another cosmic species known as Celestials who may prove to be a threat to Earth, and are introduced to an apocalyptic event they call “the emergence” which spurs the Eternals to finally interfere with the events of mankind.
Moviesstartattle.com

The Voyeurs (2021 movie) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date

Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment. They notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite – inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events leading to deadly consequences. Startattle.com – The Voyeurs 2021.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

2022 ACM Awards to Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

For the first time ever, the Academy of Country Music Awards will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2022, marking the first time a major awards show has done so. Since its first ceremony in 1966, the ACM Awards has become the longest-running country music awards show in history, showcasing the industry’s biggest names and up-and-coming talent.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Amazon Prime Video adds profile images

Amazon Prime Video has rolled out its newest feature, Amazon Original profile images. Users worldwide can now update their Prime Video profile image to feature a variety of Amazon Original characters, such as Midge from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to Homelander from The Boys. Available on all devices that support...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Phoebe Dynevor leaves Netflix and Bridgerton for an Amazon Prime series

Phoebe Dynevor catapulted her career thanks to her role as Daphne in Bridgerton, streaming service series Netflix which achieved the all-time record in a premiere. He is currently in the middle of production on the second season., which it would be his last participation for tackling new projects, like the one Amazon Prime Video has in mind. Which?
NFLPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

ACM Awards Move to Amazon From Longtime CBS Home

Amazon is getting into the awards-show business. The tech and retail giant’s Prime Video streaming platform will stream the Academy of Country Music Awards live in 2022. The awards, produced by MRC’s Dick Clark Productions, are moving to the streamer from their longtime home at CBS, which has aired the ACM Awards since 1998. “We’re excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Reaching this milestone with our...
Aerospace & DefenseETOnline.com

Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Docuseries About SpaceX's Civilian Mission to Space

This September, four civilians will travel into space for a multi-day trip orbiting Earth. After the likes of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, they’ll be the first non-astronauts to leave the planet in the 50-plus years since NASA put a man on the moon. And their mission, known as Inspiration4, will be documented from beginning to end in the upcoming Netflix series Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space.
ApparelVulture

LuLaRich Trailer: MLM Moms Wake Up and Smell the Stinky Leggings

Hey, girly! Hope you don’t mind us reaching out, but we wanted to let you know about this super-cool opportunity to watch the trailer for LuLaRich, a four-part docuseries examining the multilevel marketing scheme LuLaRoe. The Amazon Prime docuseries comes from the documentarians behind Hulu’s Fyre Fraud. The investigative series shows how the clothing company began as an MLM with largely women selling (weird-smelling?) leggings to each other on Facebook. The doc hears from former retailers and staffers who were drawn in with feminist language about being a #girlboss and have since had to come back from ruin — even those who earned trips, events, and more. “I did turn down the cruise,” a Black LuLaRoe seller says. “I love white people to death, just being on a boat in the middle of nowhere? I’ll see y’all when y’all get back.” LuLaRoe’s co-founders Mark and DeAnne Stidham also appear in the doc to smile and wave the “dozens” of lawsuits against them away. “LuLaRich is a modern comedy of errors with important social commentary,” the co-directors said in a statement. “We knew from day one that the world needed another look at this wacky MLM turned dumpster fire, and think this could be the birth of a whole new doc genre … True-Comedy.” LuLaRich fills the On Becoming a God in Central Florida–shaped hole in our hearts on September 10.
InternetPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: ACM Awards Move to Amazon, The Circle Premiere and More

The Academy of Country Music Awards have found a new home at Amazon Prime, which will exclusively stream the 57th ceremony in 2022. “We’re excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music,” Amazon Studios co-head of television Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “Reaching this milestone with our partners at the Academy of Country Music and MRC as the first major awards show to be live-streamed speaks to our dedication and commitment to continue to both...
MusicVulture

The Academy of Country Music Awards Are Heading to Amazon Prime Video

This is big, y’all: Amazon’s Prime Video has landed rights to the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, marking the first time a major entertainment-industry kudocast will air exclusively on a streaming platform. The one-year deal comes after CBS and ACM producer Dick Clark Productions broke off talks on a new licensing arrangement for the show earlier this summer, ending a 23-year run for the show on the Eye network. Amazon’s announcement of the deal only mentions Prime Video, but it would be logical for the company to also use the ACMs to funnel audience to its free, ad-supported IMDb TV platform, thus allowing a broader audience to watch next year’s shows and also avoid criticism of the awards being put behind a paywall. IMDb TV is fully integrated into Prime, so Prime customers would barely notice the difference were that to happen. Amazon could in theory also simulcast the ACMs on its Twitch platform, further aggregating additional audience.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Netflix and Sony’s 3000 Pictures Announce Cast for “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” – Netflix News

BAFTA Rising Star Award Winner Jack O’Connell (“‘71”, “Unbroken”, “Godless”) and Matthew Duckett have joined Golden Globe Winner Emma Corrin in “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” for Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Netflix. The film is the first to be produced under the new partnership where Sony Pictures will offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make for streaming – but it is not yet clear if it will be globally available via the streaming service.
TV SeriesCollider

First 'Buried' Trailer Reveals the Fallacy of the Human Mind in Showtime Docuseries

Showtime has released the first teaser for its upcoming true crime documentary series Buried, proving just how fallible the human mind can be. Chronicling the first-ever legal case to be based on recovered memories, the four-part legal thriller will reveal how one woman’s long-repressed memory of a murder sparked a national conversation about the statute of limitations and how far memory can be used in a court of law. All four episodes of Buried will premiere beginning October 10.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix unveiled the new trailer for the Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

The universe of The Witcher it is expanding. A year and a half after the arrival of the live action series, starring Henry Cavill What Geralt de Rivia, Netflix prepares to release in a few days the anime film that serves as a prequel to the show and tells the story of Geralt’s mentor: Vesemir. The streaming giant released a new trailer for Nightmare of the Wolf that reveals how sorcerers are created.

Comments / 0

Community Policy