'Field of Dreams' Series Adaptation From Michael Schur Ordered at Peacock
The television take on the beloved baseball film hails from Michael Schur, who will serve as writer and executive producer under his Fremulon banner. Lawrence Gordon of The Gordon Company will also executive produce along with David Miner of 3 Arts and Morgan Sackett. Universal Television, where Fremulon is under an overall deal, will produce. The Gordon Company produced the original film.www.middletownpress.com
