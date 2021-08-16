Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Comedian Wyatt Cenac Signs Overall Deal with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios

By Michael Schneider
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian, producer and writer Wyatt Cenac (“Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas”) has sealed a new multi-year exclusive overall deal spanning across both Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Cenac, who got his start in animation as a writer on “King of the Hill,” will develop and produce original animated programming...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Wyatt Cenac
Person
Jon Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animation Studio#Comedy Central#Tbs#Fx#Seeso#Hbo#Uta Avalon Management#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Auriel Rudnick Signs Overall Deal With Paramount Television Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Auriel Rudnick has signed a three-year overall deal with Paramount Television Studios, Variety has learned exclusively. “I am excited to bring the kind of stories to life that I believe have long wanted to be told, and I am especially excited to be doing this with the phenomenal team at Paramount Television Studios,” Rudnick said. “Their support and interest in telling these same stories has been incredible.” Rudnick began her career as an assistant on the Netflix series “On My Block” before moving up to staff writer.  Her other credits include Chernin Entertainment’s “Circe,” Paramount Television Studios and Hulu’s upcoming “The Devil in the White City,” and a to-be-announced FX show. She is currently a consulting producer on Paramount TV Studios’ “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.” She is also currently developing an original series with Chernin Entertainment. “We’ve loved working with Auriel and are thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with such a talented rising star,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount Plus original scripted series. Rudnick is represented by Kaplan/Perrone and attorney Mark Gochman.
Comicsblackfilm.com

Cartoon Network Studios, Matthew A. Cherry & Chaz Bottoms To Develop ‘BATTU’

Cartoon Network Studios, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love) and award-winning director, animator, and writer Chaz Bottoms (Dear John: Legendary Love Letters) have begun development on Battu, a coming-of-age musical comedy series about a young group of misfit dreamers who move to their own beat. From the French...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Warner Bros and AMC Strike 45-Day Theatrical Run Deal

In the on going theater and streaming debate, theaters might have just won a small battle. AMC has announced that they have reached a deal with Warner Bros. to have an exclusive 45-day window for all of its theatrical releases in 2022, this also includes 2021 films such as The Matrix 4 and Dune.
EntertainmentAnime News Network

Jason DeMarco Expands Role to Senior Vice President, Anime and Action Series/Longform at Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios

DeMarco will spearhead WBA and CNS' expansion into producing anime content, identifying and developing projects in the animated action genre, and developing and producing series and longform programming for all audiences. DeMarco will also be the lead creative executive on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the feature film directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Eden of the East) and produced by New Line Cinema and WBA.
MoviesKABC

AMC Reaches Deal With Warner Bros.

(Undated) — AMC Entertainment is reaching an agreement with Warner Brothers to showcase all of the studio’s 2022 slate in theaters for 45 days. AMC had a similar contract with Comcast-owned Universal last year that guaranteed theatrical exclusivity for at least 17 days before the film could go on-demand. Warner Bros. had announced last month that it would return to cinema-only releases in 2022, with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar saying theatrical releases will continue to be important to the business.
Entertainmentinparkmagazine.com

Thinkwell aids in Warner Bros. Studio Tour expansion

In an ongoing collaboration with Warner Bros. Studio Tours, Thinkwell designed and produced the all-new Welcome Center experiences at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, which opened in June. Part of an entirely new building that expands the Tour with retail, parking and more, celebrates the Studio’s cinematic history and key franchises, including new immersive interactive and media-focused experiences for the two largest Warner Bros. properties, Harry Potter’s Wizarding World and DC Comics.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Wyatt Cenac

Wyatt Cenac Inks Warner Bros. Animation Overall Deal. Wyatt Cenac is diving head first into animation. The comedian and Daily Show alum has signed a cross-studio overall deal with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Under the…. Wyatt Cenac to Star in HBO Comedic Docuseries From John Oliver (Exclusive)
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Cartoonito preschool block on HBO Max, Cartoon Network

WarnerMedia Kids & Family has announced it will soon launch the Cartoonito preschool block in the US on streaming service HBO Max and Cartoon Network. WarnerMedia says the new block offers “a modern approach to preschool programming with its proprietary educational framework, Humancentric Learning.”. On HBO Max, Cartoonito programming will...
BusinessGeekTyrant

Warner Bros. Setting Up Anime Production Company with Jason DeMaro Leading the Charge

Warner Bros. has decided to get more into the anime game and Jason DeMarco, co-founder of Toonami, is set to lead the charge. DeMarco was recently named SVP Anime & Action Series/Longform for Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios according to Deadline. In this role, his job will be to expand the production of anime content for both Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network as well as “identifying and developing projects in the animated action genre to develop and produce series and longform programming for all audiences.” The first project on DeMarco’s plate is for the original anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim as lead creative executive. The film is directed by Kenji Kamiyama and is being produced by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Animation. Talking about the opportunity, DeMarco said:
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Robert Rodriguez signs an overall deal with HBO

The filmmaker says of his two-year deal with HBO: “They have Latin executives, and they’re really into it. Two years gives us enough runway, but they also need product. And that’s the content creator’s dream, that you have partners that need and want content, and they want it to be diverse. This is the Gold Rush era, and it just feels amazing that it’s all happening now.”
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Power Creator Courtney Kemp Signs Major Overall Deal With Netflix

Courtney Kemp has made a power move, signing a huge new deal to produce TV series and other projects for Netflix, TVLine has confirmed. The four-year, reportedly eight-figure agreement will have Kemp’s End of Episode production company creating content to the worldwide streaming video service. She will continue to be an executive producer on all of Starz’s Power spinoffs, including Book II: Ghost (which will return in November), Book III: Raising Kanan and the upcoming Book IV: Force (which is slated to premiere in early 2022). “Courtney is the real deal — a creative force and world-builder who makes great shows,” Bela Bajaria,...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Just Rebooted Canceled Cartoon Network Show

Johnny Test, the hit animated series, just received new life thanks to Netflix. The show aired for six seasons between 2005 and 2014, with The WB/The CW airing Seasons 1-3 and Cartoon Network airing Season 4-6. On July 16, Netflix revamped the show for a whole new season of episodes. As fans can see from the trailer below, it'll still be the Johnny Test fans know and love.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Steve Burton Shares a Health Update

Fans were stunned on Aug. 13 when GENERAL HOSPITAL star Steve Burton (Jason) revealed that he had tested positive for COVID after being exposed on the job. Just five days later, the actor shared a selfie on Instagram to offer an update on how he’s doing. “All is well,” Burton reported. “Thanks for the well wishes and prayers! Appreciate it, and the fam is great!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy