NASCAR is on a rare two-week break while NBC broadcasts this year's Olympic games. And nobody is enjoying the vacation time more than Kyle Busch. Kyle is taking the opportunity to spend some time with family and friends down in the Bahamas. So far we've already got videos of Kyle twerking to "Pretty Fly For a White Guy." Things I didn't expect to see today: -Kyle Busch twerking -Kyle Busch twerking to The Offspring pic.twitter.com/3Vr6OhxjUU — jules☀️ (@jul13_48) July 21, […]