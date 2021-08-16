Cancel
The 'Don't Breathe 2' Sound Team on Using the Intensity of Silence

By Aaron Neuwirth
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn “Don’t Breathe 2,” now playing in theaters, Stephen Lang returns as the blind man and former Navy SEAL Norman Nordstrom, who is harboring a terrible secret about his wicked ways. He uses his other senses to enhance his abilities, fighting off those who challenge him. Separated from the home...

Moviessignalscv.com

How to Watch ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Online Full Movie Free Without 123movies

Don’t Breathe 2 is here to scare audiences. Discover how to watch the tense sequel online and on streaming for free. Are you up for a horror-thriller movie? Well, then we have the perfect film for you! Don’t Breathe 2 is all set to release later this week. Don’t Breathe 2 Release Date And Time? Can I Watch It Online?
Moviesnewyorkcitynews.net

How Do You Watch Don't Breathe 2 for free At-home

Sony's 2016 film Don't Breathe was a sleeper hit in the horror genre that was produced by horror legend Sam Raimi (also of 2004's Spider-Man 2 fame). The film grossed over $157 million from a mere budget of $10 million. Don't Breathe explored the thrilling story of a blind army...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Rodo Sayagues & Fede Álvarez Discuss “Don’t Breathe 2”

Creative collaborators since their early days making short films in Uruguay, writer/director Fede Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues became household names to horror fans with their ultra-violent and surprisingly excellent remake of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead in 2013. When the duo’s follow-up, Don’t Breathe his cinemas in 2016, it became a high-grossing sleeper hit and is widely regarded as one of the best horror efforts of the decade. Now, with Sayagues in the director’s chair for the first time, Don’t Breathe 2 continues the story of “The Blind Man” aka Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) who, picking up years after the first film, is caring for a girl named Phoenix (Madelyn Grace) when a band of mysterious intruders brings violence again to his doorstep. Rue Morgue sat down with Sayagues and Álvarez to discuss their creative partnership, how they sought to build upon the first film, and what they make of the social media uproar surrounding the impending release.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Don't Breathe 2' Review: Stephen Lang Returns as a Blind Avenger Confronting a Posse of Home Intruders

“Don’t Breathe 2,” in which Stephen Lang once again portrays a furious blind Gulf War veteran who fends off a handful of intruders in brutal makeshift ways, is a worthy enough sequel to “Don’t Breathe” — and yes, that’s about half a compliment. The original, released in 2016, was a jacked-up home invasion thriller with horror elements, but as staged (with a classically angled cleverness) by the director Fede Alvarez, it stayed tethered to a certain nuts-and-bolts, drive-in-movie-from-the-past reality. The script was bare bones, but critics liked it in much the same way that they’d liked “The Bourne Identity” — for its analog “values,” which in this case came off as the values of a thriller made with garish ingenuity for the Times Square crowd in 1982. It was the kind of canny exploitation picture that had fed Quentin Tarantino’s youthful dreams, the kind he drew upon when he imagined the climax of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” And Lang had a real aura, portraying a wrathful avenger with a streak of genuine evil, which in this pulp setting counted as “moral ambiguity.”
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Review: This Torturous Home Invasion Sequel Hits the Spot

The inspiration for 2016’s low-budget sleeper hit “Don’t Breathe,” according to filmmaker Fede Alvarez, was to make a horror movie with an original storyline that used suspense in place of supernatural elements or excessive blood. In “Don’t Breathe 2,” the similarly deranged sequel, he has stayed true to those maxims, for the most part. There may be fewer truly gory moments in “Don’t Breathe 2” than in typical slasher fare, but they are just twisted enough to stick in the mind like a festering wound. Once again employing the reverse home invasion tale, one in which the invaders hardly live long...
metaflix.com

Don’t Forget To Breathe While Watching The Chilling Trailer For ‘Don’t Breathe 2’

The latest trailer for Sony’s “Don’t Breathe 2” has just been released. Here we get a closer look at this sequel installment in the series, which takes place 8 years after the first film’s events. The sequel, once again, sees The Blind Man faced with a house invasion, only this time, he’s fending for his life against a group of intruders. Bent on protecting an 11-year-old child he’s seemingly raised on his own. The Blind Man will rely on his non-visual senses to stop the intruders and protect the one he loves.
MoviesIGN

Don't Breathe 2 - Review

Don't Breathe 2 hits theaters on Aug. 13. In 2016, Don’t Breathe introduced Stephen Lang as Norman Nordstrom, a past-his-prime Army veteran with some seriously violent tendencies, to say the least. His silently menacing performance made what could've been a tired trope intriguing viewing, and his return to the role in Don’t Breathe 2 mostly delivers on this front. Unfortunately, he just can’t rescue this horror sequel from the trappings of mediocrity.
Observer

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Is a Gothic, Gore-Filled Fable That Tastes a Bit Stale

A sleeper hit from 2016, Fede Álvarez’s Don’t Breathe was about a trio of nimrods who break into a blind guy’s house in search of filthy lucre and experience terrors they could never have imagined. Its sequel, Don’t Breathe 2 is about a bunch of lemmings who head into a horrifying and dark place in search of a good time knowing full well the dreadful things that might befall them.
Collider

'Don't Breathe 2' Clip Shows a New Way to Play With Glue

Sony Pictures has released a new clip of Don’t Breathe 2, the sequel which brings Stephen Lang back as Norman Nordstrom, a.k.a. the Blind Man. As in the first movie, the Blind Man will stop at nothing to take down the people who threaten his disturbing family, using whatever tool he finds to deliver gruesome revenge.
Movieslrmonline.com

Two New Vignettes For The Horror Thriller Don’t Breathe 2

Friday the 13th is just a few days away! One of the people’s favorite things to do on this particular haunted day is to watch horror movies. So why not a new one? If able to visit your local theater then the choice should be Don’t Breathe 2. The sequel to the 2016 horror/thriller Don’t Breathe that was embraced by audiences and critics alike.
MoviesFANGORIA

Exclusive: Rodo Sayagues Talks Van Damme Influences On DON'T BREATHE 2

Rodo Sayagues is a man of many nightmares as Fede Álvarez’s co-writing partner on Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe, but it’s baby bird’s time to fly. Don’t Breathe 2 marks Sayagues’ directorial debut, born from a narrative that has many original fans pondering "hows" and "whys." You may remember Norman Nordstrom as the maniac with a sticky turkey baster from Don’t Breathe, now the protagonist of Don’t Breathe 2. Again, “protagonist.” Don’t read that as “hero,” which we’ll dive into shortly. Suffice it to say, Sayagues’ duties as screenwriter and director were no doubt cranked up to another difficulty level in terms of the character exploration taking place–one that centers on a monster given a second act.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Violence is Blind: Don’t Breathe 2 (2021) - Reviewed

The highly trained, physically intimidating blind man returns for another grimy version of a dimly lit, burnt out Detroit in this week’s release of Don’t Breathe 2, a sequel lacking the directorial vision of one Fede Alvarez. Trading tension for a plot lined in ineptitude, this part two should be the franchise ending.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Don’t Breathe 3: Everything We Know

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ is an intense thriller film that serves as the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2016 film ‘Don’t Breathe.’ Directed by Rodo Sayagues, the follow-up film is a delightful mixture of horror and thriller genres with some brutal action sequences. Set eight years after the events of the first film, it revolves around the blind military veteran Norman Nordstrom, whose adopted daughter, Phoenix, is abducted by a group of criminals.
MoviesDaily Beast

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Wants You to Root for a Rapist

Much of Don’t Breathe’s superb suspense came from director Fede Álvarez’s ability to play with his audience’s identification with—and sympathy for—his characters: a trio of thieves desperate to steal money that would allow them to escape their hardscrabble Detroit lives, and the blind war vet Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) whose cash (earned from a settlement over his daughter’s untimely death) they sought. Everyone in Álvarez’s 2016 thriller was both a victim and a victimizer, which complicated—at least for a time—one’s rooting interest in their plights. That said, by film’s end, it was easy to ID the real villain, given that Norman was revealed to be a psychotic rapist intent on impregnating his daughter’s (accidental) killer with a dripping-wet sperm-loaded turkey baster.
MoviesThrillist

The Grisly Horror Sequel 'Don't Breathe 2' Messes With Your Expectations

By putting Stephen Lang's villainous character at the center, the new installment plays a tricky narrative game. When the slick home invasion thriller Don't Breathe arrived in theaters back in 2016, it took great pleasure in toying with audience expectations about sympathetic characters and notions of poor taste. For his follow-up to the ultra-bloody, ultra-brutal 2013 Evil Dead remake, an exercise in gory excess, filmmaker Fede Álvarez constructed a stripped-down, single-location suspense tale about a group of thieves robbing the home of a mysterious blind veteran, played with muscular menace by Avatar's Stephen Lang. What began as a tense, violent Home Alone narrative slowly transformed into a far more disturbing story of rape and revenge, one that managed to make over $150 million at the box office, the type of hefty sum that virtually demands a retread sequel.

