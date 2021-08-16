Cancel
Barbra Streisand Says Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Was 'The Wrong Idea'

By Ethan Shanfeld
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe singer and actor, who starred in the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” said in a new interview about the 2018 remake, “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.”

