Every now and then a game comes along that tries to rewrite the JRPG/RPG rulebook. Cris Tales is the latest of these titles. Coming from Modus Games, and promising to be a “Love letter to classic JRPGS”, the advertising blurb for this game cites real classics; Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy VI as inspiration. That is a bold move. But hey, if you are going to have a crack at the classic JRPG market, there’s no point aiming low, is there? But can Cris Tales deliver on the hype, or should it have stayed in its box?