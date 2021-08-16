Cancel
Celebrities

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Break Up

By Mike Vulpo
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Pete Davidson and "Bridgerton's" Phoebe Dynevor Break Up. Live from New York, it's time to (sadly) announce another celebrity breakup. According to a source, Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have broken up close to four months after stepping out together and unofficially confirming their romance. "The long distance made...

