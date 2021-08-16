Healthy salad chain freshens up Sugar Land with Whole 30 and keto options

One of Houston's oldest steakhouses will soon have a new home. The Palm will close its current location on Westheimer and relocate to a new home downtown. As CultureMap has previously reported, Landry's, Inc. will open a new Palm in the former III Forks space at 1201 Fannin St. Originally, that looked to be a second location of the New York-based restaurant; instead, the downtown outpost will be Houston's only Palm.