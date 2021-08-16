Cancel
Healthy salad chain freshens up Sugar Land with Whole 30 and keto options

By Eric Sandler
A successful fast-casual salad chain has made its Houston area debut. Saladworks recently opened in Sugar Land at 18802 University Blvd. Founded in Pennsylvania in 1986, Saladworks is now a Florida-based restaurant with over 100 locations across 18 states — including one in Irving, Texas — that serves entree-sized salads. Diners may make their own custom salad using more than 60 ingredients or opt for one of the restaurant's 12 signature salads.

