PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All priests in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia were advised Wednesday not to assist any parishioner seeking a religious exemption from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The archdiocese said the vaccines have been deemed “morally acceptable” by the Catholic Church. “In unison with the Holy See and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), the Archdiocese of Philadelphia strongly recommends that all members of the Catholic community should receive the COVID-19 vaccine unless a medical reason prevents them from doing so,” Kenneth A. Gavin, chief communications officer with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, said. “That recommendation is based on the...