Etowah County, AL

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Schools should impose mask mandate to protect students, teachers

Gadsden Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI write this out of fear for the community that I grew up in and disappointment in the leadership and community. If the state Department of Education does not care enough about the safety of your children and teachers and community to impose a mask mandate, then call Gov. Kay Ivey and state Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey and demand it. Additionally, teachers and staff should not be made to use vacation and personal time to quarantine; that only encourages them to go to work after they have tested positive for COVID-19.

