C Street closed Aug. 23-24 for chip seal project

C Street in Madras will be closed Aug. 23-24 for a chip seal project.

The City of Madras is partnering with Jefferson County to chip seal C Street starting at the first crosswalk on Canyon Drive, which is the county line, heading east, and ending at the three-way intersection of Grizzly Road and Ashwood Road. The project does not include curb or sidewalk work.

During the chip seal project, all residents along those parts of the street must find alternate parking. Cars that are parked in the area during the chip seal may be towed at the owner's expense.

The project will start on Monday, Aug. 23 and conclude Tuesday, Aug. 24 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

City officials sent notices to C Street residents who will be affected by the street closure.

For more information about the project or clarification on any of the work being done, contact Public Works Manager Rick Rohach at 541-948-6950 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..