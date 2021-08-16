I Replaced All of My Plates With These Versatile Ceramic Dishes

I love finding unique cat items on Etsy, and when I came across these beautiful ceramic cat dishes by an Italian artist, I just had to share them with you. These little cat trays are listed as “Svuotatasche kitten in raku pottery.” As best as I can tell, svuota tasche tranlates to “empty pockets.” So these trays could be used to hold keys or coins, or they could brighten up your desk and hold office supplies. I think they’re so beautiful, I’d probably just display them as a piece of art. Raku is a Japanese technique that uses all the elements of nature: earth, air, fire and water. The artist describes her technique in more detail on Etsy and has several videos showing her at work on her Facebook page.