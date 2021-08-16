I Replaced All of My Plates With These Versatile Ceramic Dishes
When I moved into a studio apartment back in April, I had every intention of keeping the same old dinnerware set from when I had roommates. Even though I always dreaded how heavy each plate and bowl was, they were in good enough condition to keep using. But when Leeway Home, a new direct-to-consumer dinnerware brand, reached out about its ceramic dishes and all-in-one kits, I realized it was time for an upgrade.www.realsimple.com
Comments / 0