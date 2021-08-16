Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What if….EVO Just Waited?

jammin1057.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this Monday episode, we share the sad news of the death of a Brazilian Overwatch voice actor. But in lighter news, we also tell you about what went down at EVO Online, and what the next Call of Duty looks like. And lastly, for Marvel Monday we talk “What If…?” And where it sits compared to the other Disney+ shows.

jammin1057.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evo#Google Podcasts#Brazilian#Checkpoint Daily#The Checkpoint Xp Crew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Overwatch
Related
Video GamesCollider

The First Online-Only EVO Is Exposing Just How Much Netcode Matters in Fighting Games

The Fighting Game Community (FGC) lives in its own little bubble for most of the year, but anything related to the EVO Championship Series usually penetrates through to the wider gaming world. It's a weekend-long celebration of the best aspects of fighting games: the grandest spectacle, the highest levels of competition, and the perfect stage for developers and publishers to announce new titles to get the already-enthusiastic crowd as excited as possible. For over a decade now, the FGC has treated EVO like its own Super Bowl: months and months of training all boil down to one weekend in Las Vegas where you have the most potential to make the biggest splash in front of the most eyeballs.
Comicsjammin1057.com

Star Wars Anime: A Match Made In Alderaan

Star Wars is taking the plunge and finally making a series of anime. And we talk about a streamer grinding from Bronze to top 700 in Apex Legends. Also, we give in update on Riot Game’s new legal troubles and ask why Dead By Daylight is removing content. Subscribe to...
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

The Gaming Nexus Show Nintendo Indies, movies vs covid, and the ridiculous amount of money some games make

After taking the last week off, the boys of The Gaming Nexus Show are back and ready to talk. We dive into Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase from last week, often getting sidetracked on a couple of tangents. We talk about just how much money games like Warzone and Grand Theft Auto V made in the last year, and why they’re in no hurry to deliver sequels to those games. We end with talk about movies and the pandemic. Elliot gets angry at the Delta variant, Max yells at everyone, Joe is still playing Knockout City, and Eric tells a story about a song made into a game that no one but him has heard of.
Electronicsmusictech.net

Review: Audient Evo 8

If you can master loopback and want a 4x4 recording interface that will stay on your desk, this surpasses anything else at the price, with features that make it a no-brainer for bedroom musicians, streamers and podcasters. Price $199 / £155. Contact Evo by Audient. Audient designed prosumer sub-brand Evo...
Rock Musicklbjfm.com

‘The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1’ to launch on August 20th

Metallica have released a trailer for their brand new podcast series that they will be premiering on August 20th. ‘The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1’ looks back at The Black Album for its 30th anniversary, and will include eight episodes featuring each member of the band as well as former bassist Jason Newsted and producer Bob Rock, among nearly 40 guests.
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

‘What’s Happening MoCo’ Podcast Talks to ‘MoCoShow’ Founder Alex Tsironis

The “MoCoShow’ website earns more than a million page views per month and it has earned more than 48,000 “likes” on Facebook as @TheMoCoShow. Those analytics make it one of the most successful organizations sharing news and information about Montgomery County. In the latest episode of the “What’s Happening MoCo” podcast, Alex Tsironis, founder of the MoCoShow, shares how his media organization grew from bulletin board forecasting weather for Montgomery County Public Schools students to a valued source of information for residents.
heypoorplayer.com

EVO Returns To Las Vegas In 2022

Fans of EVO have been able to enjoy the EVO Online tournament over the last few weeks. The final matches are set to be broadcast today with the final champions crowned. For some though, this year’s event hasn’t had the same feel as past years. How could it with an online event? No crowds, no final champions due to region splitting, it just isn’t the same.
Musichappymag.tv

Yargii’s ‘Just Wait’ is the solar eclipse of dreamy-punk

22-year-old Melbourne artist, Yargii, releases his latest track, Just Wait, an electric tune painted in hardship and hope. Yargii. The epitome of a solar eclipse – unique, universal and so grappling you can’t look away. Just Wait is an enlighteningly raw track, dripping with the calming electro tones and guitar...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Evo Tournaments Will Return to Las Vegas Next August

Evo announced today that the event will return in person in Las Vegas in August 2022. Evo Online 2021 just wrapped up, marking the first year of online tournaments due to COVID-19. Games included Guilty Gear Strive, Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7, and Skullgirls. While successful in still holding tournaments where players will be able to compete despite the pandemic, internet lag and interference really did not help, and nothing beats in-person events where fans can cheer for professionals in real-time. In previous years, the tournaments have been held in Las Vegas, where players around the world all come to celebrate fighting games and experience tournaments featuring the best of the best.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 2: Worth Waiting or Not?

Deriving its root from marvel comics, this is an animation series which are exclusively available on Disney+. This is the fourth series related to Marvel Studios. It would explore the different possibilities of the marvel movies if they took place in a different timeline in a different place. Most of the Marvel movies have various possibilities if asked from the point of view of a die-hard fan. It’s not new if a fellow fan follower suggests a different content while watching the same movie for the second time.
Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Delivers Warm and Pensive New Album 'Solar Power'

Lorde has finally released Solar Power, her first full-length album in four years. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 12-track project was primarily produced and written by Jack Antonoff and Lorde. Solar Power offers a sunny disposition with the warmth of its plucked guitars, full harmonies and sharp shakers, with a lot of the young artist’s lyrical content encapsulates her longing to escape into the season of summer and staying under the radar. Lorde also finds herself in a state of introspection on tracks like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” delivering mature and reflective musings from a mid-20-something whose career blew up when she was only 16 years old. The Melodrama followup touches on her more intimate relationships as well with cuts such as “The Man With The Axe” and “Big Star,” dropping hard-hitting lines like “I should’ve known when your favorite record was the same as my father’s / You’d take me down” and “Everyone knows that you’re too good for me, don’t they?”
Celebritiesjammin1057.com

Sarah Hester Ross, Comedian, Musician and Vegas Performer

She’s one of the funniest comedian/musicians I’ve had the pleasure of seeing perform. Don’t take my word for it, find out yourself. Sarah Hester Ross embodies all things creativity and comedy with the release of her latest album release “It’s All A Joke.” Plus she’s performing LIVE in Vegas and you should really go.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Wait, Did Olivia Rodrigo Just Convince Us That Crocheted Sweaters Are Punk Rock?

Like biting into a lemon dripping with nostalgia, Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour woke us up to the heartbreak of our pasts, and keeping with the nostalgic theme, her latest summer outfit is taking us on a trip right back to 2003. Posing for the cover of Variety, Olivia wore a cropped Moschino cardigan in a crocheted pattern and a matching mini skirt that doesn't hold back on the vibrant pops of color.
TV & Videosrealitysteve.com

Podcast #248 – Interview with Sarah Emig of “FBoy Island”

You know I was looking forward to this one as I’ve hyped up “FBoy Island” for the last 3 weeks. If you haven’t watched the finale, which was released last week, I suggest waiting until you watch before listening to this interview with Sarah because we talk about everything. All the questions you have for her I’m pretty sure I covered. We get into more of her backstory, how she got cast, the idea that she didn’t even know what show they were on until filming was almost over, the decision at the end to choose who she chose, what you didn’t see on camera, etc. There’s a lot to cover here. Before that, I start by giving you my Bachelor thoughts and where we are in that search and a little Olive Garden story that’s part embarrassing, part awesome. Actually, the more I think about it, not embarrassing at all. I’ve shown my love for Olive Garden for years in this spot. This is just taking it to another level. Maybe another 10 levels. I don’t know. You be the judge. But I’m certainly looking forward to it. If you want to respond to the Sarah interview, please include her Twitter handle (@sarahemig) in your replies. Thanks again to Sarah for coming on, as I believe it’s the first interview she’s done post-show. Enjoy…
Electronicsseekingtech.com

P31 vs. 970 EVO Plus

The SK hynix Gold P31 and Samsung 970 EVO Plus are similar M.2 2280 solid state drives. If you want to know what the main differences are, then you can check out this comparison guide. Quick Summary. When compared to the SK hynix Gold P31 Solid State Drive, the Samsung...

Comments / 0

Community Policy