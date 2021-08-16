Cancel
Cam Newton Is Fed Up With Being Asked About Patriots QB Situation

By Alexander Cole
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the New England Patriots' first preseason game, the team's first-round draft pick Mac Jones had himself a phenomenal game. Fans were impressed with his poise in the pocket, and with Cam Newton underperforming, questions started to arise regarding who would be the team's starter for Week 1. By all indications, Newton will keep his starting job heading into the regular season, however, reporters continue to ask him about his status with the team.

