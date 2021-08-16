The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Aug. 16

Last summer, I took full advantage of the great weather, warm water temperature and extra leisure time afforded by the pandemic by visiting Bradford and Atwater beaches several times a week. This year, the stars haven’t aligned as often. But on Sunday, I had my first full-on beach day. I was fortunate enough to happen upon a tent-like structure made of driftwood branches. I draped it with my towels and had my own mini palapa. I didn’t do a full immersion in the lake, but I did wade in a few times throughout the day. The experience was thoroughly relaxing, and I woke up this morning feeling like I had been on vacation. There are a few weekends of good weather left, so get yourself to the beach and make the most of one of the best things our city has to offer: our Lake Michigan shoreline, free and open to everyone!