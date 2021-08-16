Cancel
So Much Happened in 'The White Lotus' Season Finale — Including the Reveal of Who Dies (SPOILERS)

 4 days ago
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The White Lotus. The episodes leading up to The White Lotus's Season 1 finale were filled with tension. Some fans hoped Rachel would finally leave Shane, the white privilege–laden trust fund baby with mommy issues. Others wanted to see Quinn, the lonely 16-year-old on vacation with his family, come into his own. And everyone else was just eager to find out who died. The Season 1 finale certainly revealed the latter and then some.

