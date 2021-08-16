Cancel
MiniBNB Announces the Launch on PancakeSwap with an Impressive Launching Strategy

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / MiniBNB is an exciting redistributive token with a tiered giveaway strategy. They filled their Pre-Sale in 10 minutes and have now launched on PancakeSwap on Aug 14th. MiniBNB holders will get double rewards with redistributions in MiniBNB and have a chance to get BNB in a weekly tiered giveaway. Additionally, holders will also be given an opportunity to join the MiniBNB club that will offer them exclusive benefits.

Marketsbeincrypto.com

Clytie Project Launches Seed Sale Round

Clytie is a platform that rewards cryptocurrency when users shop online or participate in completing tasks and games. Clytie incorporates the NFT marketplace, creating a space for users and creators to use $CLY to exchange digital products. Shop to earn, play to earn, and use Clytie to earn. There are...
Henderson, NVbuffalonynews.net

Cal-Bay International Announces New Website Launch

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today released the following corporate update. Cal-Bay International Inc., today launched the new corporate website introducing the company's transition into the Tele-Medicine sector. The new website can be seen at: www.cbyintl.com. The company will be launching...
Economybuffalonynews.net

Data is King: Dee Agarwal on the Test and Learn Strategy for Success

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / What's the formula for low conversion costs, strong ad spend returns, and a favorable yield curve? According to eCommerce expert Deepak 'Dee' Agarwal, founder and c-suite executive of several major online businesses, the key to success in eCommerce is a thorough test and learn strategy.
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company'), finalized its global distribution appointments to support continued growth and a commitment to future customers. The Company announced the appointment of four Regional Marketing Arms in its strategy to expand the distribution of its new satellite devices to the global market.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Technicorum Holdings Launches Gennix Microlending Platform and $GNNX Token Sale on KingSwap and PancakeSwap.

SINGAPORE — August 20, 2021 — Technicorum Holdings, an IT and service group specializing in Digital Assets and successful incubator of innovative DeFi and NFT project KingSwap, announced the official launch of the Gennix microlending platform today. Gennix microlending protocol aimed at reducing financial inequality on the blockchain is now live and has listed its $GNNX token on KingSwap and PancakeSwap.
Marketsbuffalonynews.net

Octopus Network will Launch on Skyward Finance on August 22nd

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Octopus Network, a brand new multichain cryptonetwork born to bootstrap and run application-specific blockchains, aka appchains, claims that by providing flexible leased security, out-of-box interoperability, one-stop infrastructure, and a ready-to-be-engaged community, it will be unleashing an innovation wave on Web3.0 accessible to all Substrate developers and Web3.0 teams. Interested investors will be able to support the Octopus Network on Skyward finance between August 22-29.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UN launches peacekeeping digital transformation strategy

The United Nations (UN) has published a digital strategy for peacekeeping, setting out how technology can enable missions to be more effective and enhance the security and safety of peacekeepers. The Strategy for the digital transformation of UN peacekeeping highlights how technology can be used as an enabler to help...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

UK government launches hydrogen strategy

LONDON (ICIS)--On 17 August the UK government outlined plans for a potential 20% blend of hydrogen in the gas network by the end of the decade through a strategy paper, despite maintaining a low production target. ICIS analysis indicated this could amount to 51TWh in 2030, based expectations from system...
Currenciesthehighlandsun.com

Predator Token Launched on PancakeSwap with Robust Tokenomics

Predator, a new all-in-one token has just made its public debut on PancakeSwap in the second week of August. The token aims to become the next big thing in the crypto world with its predatory approach. Offering a range of investment opportunities and services that could attract thousands of new traders to the ecosystem, Predator will be accessible across multiple markets.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Kiniksa Announces Launch Of ARCALYST Named Patient Program

- Named Patient Program supports patient access to ARCALYST ® (rilonacept) in countries where ARCALYST is not currently commercially available - HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) ("Kiniksa"), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced the launch of a Named Patient Program for ARCALYST, a weekly, subcutaneously-injected, recombinant fusion protein that blocks interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1α) and interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β) signaling.
Cell PhonesBirmingham Star

Khizer Technologies announces the launch of ShubhVivaah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Khizer Ahmed a leading Entrepreneur from Bengaluru India (FounderDirector of Khizer Technologies (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.) announced the launch of yet another brand-new matrimonial app called as ShubhVivaah which is will live and available on all app stores by beginning of 2022. This app is...
Retailaustinnews.net

MCOA Announces Shift in Business Strategy As It Launches Into Legalized Cannabis THC Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced a strategic shift in its business strategy as it enters into the Legalized Cannabis THC Industry. This move is reflected by potential acquisitions as well as recently acquired MCOA asset, cDistro, distributor of CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Astra Announces Launch Contract with Spire Global

ALAMEDA, Calif., August 12, 2021 (Astra Space PR) — Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (NASDAQ: ASTR), named Spire Global, Inc., as a launch customer, with plans to begin launching with Astra next spring. “Our platform requires regular and reliable access to space,” said Robert Sproles, Senior Director, Constellation Planning and Operations...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Hodlnaut Announces Its iOS Application Launch

Hodlnaut Launches Its Much-Awaited Ios Application. Hodlnaut, a crypto interest-earning platform based out of Singapore, announced its brand new iOS App launch today. The long-awaited launch was announced after the completion of its beta testing, performed in the month of June 2021. The app launch is in alignment with Hodlnaut’s relentless commitment to providing a hassle-free user experience.
Boulder, COfranchising.com

Modern Market Eatery Launches National Franchise Growth Strategy: Why Now?

Renee Israel, Chief Franchise Officer at Modern Market, explains why the health-conscious, fast casual chain is ready to select strong franchise partners to help grow the brand. When Modern Market Eatery opened its first restaurant in Boulder, Colorado over 12 years ago, the mission was always to inspire happier, healthier...
Businessfinovate.com

RightCapital Launches Dynamic Retirement Spending Strategies

Financial planning software company RightCapital unveiled new dynamic retirement spending strategies on its platform this week. The new offering gives investors the ability to better plan their finances once their working days are done. “The industry has been using a rather simple retirement expense approach in the financial planning process...
Commodities & FuturePosted by
Benzinga

FINXFLO, A Hybrid Liquidity Aggregator Launches, Lists FXF At PancakeSwap And JustSwap

FINXFLO is now live. Users can begin trading BTC, ETH, USDC, and USDT, as per a press release on August 2. Prioritizing Compliance, Lowering Barrier to Entry. The platform, a DeFi and CeFi liquidity aggregator, prioritizes compliance and enforces Know-Your-Customer (KYC) rules. Users can aggregate cryptocurrency prices sourced from over 25 exchanges under one verified account and a wallet.

