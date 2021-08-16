Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

New River CTC uses federal funds to pay off student debts

Andover Townsman
 4 days ago

New River Community and Technical College has used federal stimulus funds from the “American Rescue Plan” to forgive more than $145,000 in student debt to the college. “We realize that the past seventeen months have been difficult for many of our students,” explained New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “We wanted to ensure that financial hardships did not keep our students from completing their program of study at New River CTC.”

www.register-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ctc#Student Debt#Stimulus Bill#Ctc#Princeton#Summersville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
Related
CollegesFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

What are the federal student loan limits for the 2021-22 school year?

When it comes to financing a college education, federal Direct loans are a good first choice. They come with a relatively low 3.73% interest rate, as well as federal protections like economic hardship deferment and income-driven repayment plans. But Direct loans can be restrictive, since you can only borrow up to a certain amount during the course of your studies.
CollegesWOWK

WVSU pays off more than 2,900 students’ balances with CARES Act funds

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK)—In a release sent on Friday, West Virginia State University said that the school has paid off the balances of more than 2,900 students who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The university used more than $816,000 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund established by the federal...
Indianapolis, INwfyi.org

Martin University Cancels Student Debt With Pandemic Funds

Martin University, Indiana’s only predominantly Black higher education institution, will clear past-due account balances for roughly two-thirds of its students. This comes at a time when more than 20 historically Black colleges and universities across the country are cancelling student debt that accumulated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to encourage them to continue their education. Martin University was founded in 1977 and is not a historically Black university.
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Hampton University wiping some student debt with federal relief money

Hampton University will use coronavirus relief to pay off any outstanding balances undergraduate students owe the school. Many historically Black colleges and universities have taken similar steps in recent weeks, including Virginia State University and Virginia Union University. HBCU leaders have cited the unequal burden of student debt in using the funds for debt relief. The U.S. Department ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

ODU pays off spring semester student debt using pandemic relief money

Old Dominion University is using federal pandemic relief money to clear student debt incurred in the spring 2021 semester. The debt forgiveness, announced Thursday, will apply to students’ balances after all other federal, state and private resources have been applied. The policy does not apply to loans owed to outside lenders, according to a news release. The money comes from the CARES Act ...
Collegesbristownews.com

The Oklahoma Colleges using COVID Relief funds to erase student debt

One of the news stories Oklahoma Watch is following very closely is how the federal COVID-19 relief funds flowing into the state are being spent. Last week, two Oklahoma colleges announced they are using some of their funding to cancel students’ account balances, giving financially struggling students a clean slate.
Lewisburg, WVAndover Townsman

Real estate pre-licensing class is planned at New River CTC

New River Community and Technical College is offering a 90-hour real estate pre-licensing class at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg starting Sept. 1. The 10-week class will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Upon completion of the course, students will be equipped to take the West Virginia Real Estate Licensure Examination.
Ghent, WVAndover Townsman

EMT-B class offered at New River CTC locations

New River Community and Technical College is offering EMT-B classes in Ghent, Summersville and Lewisburg starting Aug. 23. The EMT-B class prepares students to work as emergency medical technicians. The course will address skills and knowledge necessary to provide emergency medical care at a basic life support level with an ambulance service or other specialized services.
Norfolk, VAwydaily.com

Local University to Use Pandemic Funding to Clear Debt

NORFOLK — On Thursday, August 12, Old Dominion University (ODU) announced that it would use federal funding to clear student debt. The announcement said that after federal, state and private resources have been exhausted, the university would use funding through the federal CARES Act to eliminate the remainder of students’ debt accumulated during the spring 2021 semester.
Flint, MIPosted by
MLive

Mott Community College forgives student past due balances using federal funds

FLINT, MI -- Mott Community College is forgiving students unpaid tuition and fee balances for the Winter 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 semesters. The college is using funds from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund from the federal government that will allow them to pay off outstanding fees from students, according to a Mott news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy