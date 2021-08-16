New River CTC uses federal funds to pay off student debts
New River Community and Technical College has used federal stimulus funds from the “American Rescue Plan” to forgive more than $145,000 in student debt to the college. “We realize that the past seventeen months have been difficult for many of our students,” explained New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “We wanted to ensure that financial hardships did not keep our students from completing their program of study at New River CTC.”www.register-herald.com
