Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skowhegan, ME

Hight Family of Dealerships and Bigelow Brewing release a one of a kind beer

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSKOWHEGAN — The Hight Family of Dealerships celebrates 110 years in business by announcing a beer collaboration with Bigelow Brewing — Hight’s Tin Can Sailor — the first known brewery and auto dealership collaboration in the country. Together the two Skowhegan businesses have launched “Hight’s Tin Can Sailor,” a Scotch Ale honoring the late Lt. S. Kirby Hight’s legacy as a war hero and business icon. Tin Can Sailor — a term used to describe Navy Sailors on Destroyers — plays homage to Kirby’s service to his country, and highlights his affectation for scotch, cigars, and most importantly his dedication to the community.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
City
Madison, ME
State
Maine State
City
Farmington, ME
Skowhegan, ME
Lifestyle
City
Skowhegan, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Food Drink#Scotch Ale#Bowdoin College#The U S Navy#Hights#Beverage Mart#The Skowhegan State Fair#Nada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Elon Musk says Tesla will produce humanoid robot to help build cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expects to build a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence next year that would complete simple physical tasks most workers detest. Musk unveiled the concept for the “Tesla Bot” Thursday during its “AI Day,” which the company streamed on its website. Musk said the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy