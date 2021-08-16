Hight Family of Dealerships and Bigelow Brewing release a one of a kind beer

SKOWHEGAN — The Hight Family of Dealerships celebrates 110 years in business by announcing a beer collaboration with Bigelow Brewing — Hight’s Tin Can Sailor — the first known brewery and auto dealership collaboration in the country. Together the two Skowhegan businesses have launched “Hight’s Tin Can Sailor,” a Scotch Ale honoring the late Lt. S. Kirby Hight’s legacy as a war hero and business icon. Tin Can Sailor — a term used to describe Navy Sailors on Destroyers — plays homage to Kirby’s service to his country, and highlights his affectation for scotch, cigars, and most importantly his dedication to the community.