12 minutes is a new title coming out soon that shows that the video game medium is now ripe with experimental story-telling. Every once in a while a new sub-genre inadvertently shows up that tests the basic tendencies of gameplay and storytelling. It is minimalist in its approach to unweaving a yarn, yet it comes with depth that offers hours of replayability. The story takes place within an apartment unit where the characters have 12 minutes to solve a mystery before a time loop causes everything to reset. The characters are a husband, wife, and cop that is involved with a possible murder that happened 8 years ago. The players need to collect clues, make decisions and solve the mystery all within a series of 12-minute windows before things spiral out of control.