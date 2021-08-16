Cancel
Skagit County, WA

Body of Moses Lake hiker missing since 2019 found

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
A 28-year-old Moses Lake woman, missing since Oct. 2019, was found in Skagit County in the Hidden Lake area on Saturday.

Rachel Lakoduk went hiking by herself on Oct. 17, 2019, to the Hidden Lake Trailhead near Marblemount in the North Cascade mountain range to celebrate her birthday.

According to a GoFundMe to help support searches for Lakoduk, she planned the trip for a long time and felt it was a trip of a lifetime.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s office said she was supposed to stay the night at a cabin.

The weather turned while she was hiking and she did not make it off the mountain.

According to a Facebook group working to find her, Lakoduk’s remains were found on Saturday and a recovery team is working to bring her down off the mountain.

